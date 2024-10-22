Who Is Claudia Rose? Glamorous MAGA Influencer Who Invaded Field During Steelers' Game Often Shares Her Conservative Political Views with Racy Photos

The female Donald Trump supporter who stormed the field during the Steelers' win over the Jets, while the former president watched from the stands in Pittsburgh, has identified herself to be MAGA influencer Claudia Rose. Rose came running onto the field late in the game at Acrisure Stadium, brandishing a pro-Trump sign before being arrested by security.

Her sign read, "Trump, secure border. Kamala open border," and garnered cheers from the Pittsburgh crowd, although she was not featured on the NBC broadcast. Donning the same black hat and yellow shirt she wore on the field, Claudia Rose confirmed in a social media post by talk show host Steven Steele that she was the woman who stormed the field.

Trump Gorgeous Supporter

"I don't even know how I did that s**t, but I did it in the name of Jesus Christ and Donald Trump because we need to save this country," she said.

"I have no stamina, I don't go to the gym. Why work for it when you can pay for it. I did it with red, white and blue running through my blood, my veins."

The influencer has amassed over 55,000 followers on Instagram, where she often shares revealing photos accompanied by captions that reflect her conservative political views.

In a surprising video, Rose documented herself and others in MAGA gear being denied entry to a polling station. Rose and her group were told that they could not enter while wearing clothing that showed support for a political candidate.

In response, she questioned whether getting a MAGA tattoo would result in being denied entry. After the polling official reiterated that they could not enter with political attire, she filmed herself getting a MAGA tattoo on her cheek.

She returned to the polling station, removed her Make America Great Again hat, and entered the station. Rose claimed the tattoo was genuine during her interview with Steele.

Trump's Die-Hard Supporter

Rose said that her motivation for running onto the field was to request people to vote for Trump, not out of admiration for him, but because she finds Harris' policies concerning. "Pennsylvania, you guys need to realize it is your last day to register to vote and we are going to be one of the deciding states," she said.

"I don't care if you like the guy, if you hate the guy - how was your life in 2016 versus how is it now? Stop voting with your feelings and vote with your brain, look at your bank account.

"If you hate him, don't vote for him, vote against that h*e, vote against her. Vote for yourself, vote for your family, your children.

"Vote for your bank account, your gas, your groceries, your rights, your freedom.

"Who cares if he says something offensive, vote for your freedom. Wake the f**k up, let's go."

One photo Rose shared shows her in a MAGA cowgirl hat and a patriotic bikini, pouring a Miller Lite beer down her chest, accompanied by the caption #BoycottBudLight. This was in reference to the backlash Bud Light faced after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney promoted the beer on Instagram last April.

Many of her photos show her traveling the world on yachts and posing with various animals, including horses.

Security eventually caught up with Rose at the 40-yard line, but they did not tackle her or bring her down. Rose was escorted off the field without much fuss.

The former president attended the Steelers' win over the New York Jets following a weekend of campaigning across Pennsylvania.