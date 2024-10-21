Donald Trump Attends Jets-Steelers Game; Waves to Fans and Leaves Them in Splits after Sharing AI-Generated Photo of Himself in Pittsburg Uniform

Former President Donald Trump was present at Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh, where he watched the Pittsburgh Steelers compete against the New York Jets. Trump was spotted stepping off his private jet after arriving in Pittsburgh, where the controversial former Steelers player Antonio Brown was unexpectedly on the tarmac to welcome him.

Upon arriving at Acrisure Stadium, the Republican leader received a warm welcome from the home crowd, who gave him a hearty round of applause, according to videos shared on social media. Earlier this weekend, the presidential candidate held a rally with former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, who both expressed their support for the GOP nominee.

Trump Make Surprise Visit to Jets Game

Before the opening kickoff, the controversial former wide receiver Brown and Bell distributed yellow Trump-Vance rally towels outside the stadium and set up a table for voter registration, as shown in social media videos.

The Republican nominee also has ties to the Jets. Their owner, Woody Johnson, was the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom during Trump's first term in office.

The Steelers have had a solid start with a 4-2 record, while the Jets, led by Aaron Rodgers, have struggled and currently hold a disappointing 2-4 record.

Brown, who was traded from Pittsburgh to Las Vegas in 2018, mocked Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz while speaking to the crowd, before helping with voter registration for Trump supporters at Acrisure Stadium ahead of the kickoff on Sunday night.

Despite his busy election campaign, Trump is taking a break to enjoy some NFL action this evening.

Before arriving at the game, he had fans in splits with a strange AI-generated image that showed him in a Steelers uniform, effectively revealing which team he would be supporting in Pittsburgh.

He attended a crucial match, as both the Steelers and the Jets were eager for a win in Week 7. Russell Wilson was making his debut as the starting quarterback for Pittsburgh, having taken over for Justin Fields in a controversial decision made by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Another Loss for Jets

Meanwhile, New York entered the game on a three-game losing streak, although new wide receiver Davante Adams was making his debut for the Jets after reuniting with his legendary quarterback and close friend, Aaron Rodgers.

In the end, the Steelers delivered a commanding performance, defeating the Jets 37-15.

It remains unclear whether Trump will encounter Rodgers again, who could have been his political opponent after nearly becoming Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate in the election earlier this year.

Entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan ultimately secured the position, but the Jets star commented, "I love Bobby. We had a couple of really nice conversations."

Rodgers has built a close bond with Kennedy Jr. over the past few years, as both men have expressed skepticism toward vaccines.

He has crossed paths with Trump after considering running alongside Kennedy Jr., having shaken hands at a UFC event earlier this year after fans initially claimed the former president had ignored him.

However, the four-time NFL MVP was critical of Trump during an appearance on the Look Into It podcast earlier this year.