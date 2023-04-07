Who Is Cindy Leon? Tyrese Gibson Admits He and Paul Walker Both Slept with Eva Mendes' Stunt Double During 2 Fast 2 Furious Shoot

Tyrese Gibson dropped a bombshell earlier this week by claiming that both he and Paul Walker were sleeping with a stunt double while filming for 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003. The woman who both were bedding at the same time is Cindy Leon. Leon had made the same revelations eight years ago in a crass interview.

Gibson, 44, finally confessed he and the late actor were unaware they were dating Leon, Eva Mendes' stunt double, in a revealing interview that aired on Monday's episode of The Morning Hustle. The actors first worked together in the movie 2 Fast 2 Furious. The duo was best of friends for a long time till Walker's death in 2013.

Bombshell Revelations

According to DailyMail.com Gibson while appearing on The Morning Hustle said: "She's a beautiful girl. And me and Paul Walker were smashing the same girl on the set of 2 Fast and 2 Furious and didn't even know it...

"And we were both complimenting this girl every day, and for whatever reason we just didn't say we were smashing the same girl. And then we told each other, and he was like, 'Yeah?' I was like, 'Yeah..."

Gibson continued, "And then her goofy ass just recently did an interview letting the world know, but it gets even worse with her," in reference to Leon's crude interview in which she compared the two men's manhoods.

As the hosts questioned him about who had stopped first, the celebrity exclaimed, "I don't think we stopped."

The R&B singer discussed Leon's interview with In Touch Weekly, in which she said, "In the bedroom, Tyrese was sexy and freaky, while Paul was sweet and loving," she said, adding that Tyrese had the bigger 'manhood.'

Nonetheless, she defended Paul, saying, he was "good, he was not small, I'm not complaining."

Walker, 40, died on November 30, 2013, after his companion Roger Rodas, 38, lost control of the Porsche Carrera GT they were traveling in and slammed into a tree, instantly killing both of them. Leon also acknowledged that she was "hurt" by this incident.

"I definitely cried, I was upset," she admitted. "You get attached to these people you work with."

Everything in the Open

It wasn't only Leon who was crazy about Walker. Another woman in Gibson's life, his girlfriend Zelie Timothy, who is 27 years old, also had a crush on Walker. His on-again, off-again partner revealed last month that the Morbius star wasn't her first choice.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction star joined Timothy to discuss their relationship on an Instagram Live last month, where she said, "I slid into the influencer's DMs," when asked how the two first connected. And wherever Gibson was going with that, Timothy cut him off by saying the singer of Sweet Lady wasn't at all her type.

"My type was actually Paul Walker. Rest in peace," Timothy said. "But Tyrese wasn't my type at all. And my type is not white. I'm just saying I was more interested in Paul."

Gibson looked shocked and said "Don't touch me."

"Even when I met Tyrese, I was like, 'Eh, he's kind of old,'" Timothy said, adding, "I just like his smile. It's pretty cool. His personality was OK."

"This just went really bad really fast. I'm getting off Live," Gibson added, but he didn't end the broadcast soon enough as Timothy had time to get in one more shot.