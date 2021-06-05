Who is Christopher Williams? Delta Flight Attendant Thwarts Mid-Air 'Hijacking' Attempt

A Delta Air Lines flight on the way to Nashville had to be diverted mid-way after an unruly passenger tried to hijack the plane while trying to breach the cockpit. Following the crisis, the flight was diverted to New Mexico.

The Delta flight 386, which took off from Los Angeles International Airport at 11:30 a.m. following the diversion landed at Albuquerque, New Mexico, at 2:20 p.m, according to airport officials.

Man Was Asking to Stop the Plane

In the incident, several clips of which have gone viral on the social media, a passenger, whose name wasn't disclosed by the authorities tried to breach through the cockpit of the airborne plane.

In a clip posted by Jessica Robertson, a passenger on the plane, the accused is seen being restrained by a flight attendant and a few passengers. The man is heard shouting "you gotta stop this plane" repeatedly as people pin him down on the floor near the cockpit.

"This was our view from the 3rd row right after the@Delta attendants and passengers apprehended the person who attempted to get into the cockpit," Robertson wrote. "He was screaming 'Stop the plane."

Fox 11 reported that after the plane landed at the Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, the unruly passenger was arrested by airport police and handed over to the FBI. In a communique, Delta Airlines thanked their crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386 who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ). "The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the delay any additional inconvenience," read the release.

Flight Attendant Hailed as a 'Hero'

Soon after the clips went viral on social media, the users started praising the Delta flight attendant, identified as Christopher Williams.

"I was on this flight in the 3rd row - witness to everything. Terrifying but our flight attendant Christopher Williams acted quickly. So did several passengers around me. Safe but still in Albuquerque. Hope @delta gives Chris every bit of recognition and bonus he deserves," wrote a Twitter user.

"@Delta can you get a message to the amazing Christopher Williams flight attendant that he's amazing, and should be hailed as a hero! He's a good advertisement for your company, Delta!" wrote another.

"A @Delta Flight Attendant had to take down & hogtie an unruly passenger that tried to breach the cockpit. He's a hero and I'm clear airlines need to increase the salaries of flight attendants ASAP," read another tweet.