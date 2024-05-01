Who is Christopher "Kio" Dizefalo? A 26-year-old Parking Valet, Faces Serious Charges Following Sexual Activities with a Minor Days After He Eloped With Slack Co-Founder's Daughter

, a 26-year-old parking valet from San Francisco, faces serious charges after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a minor. The minor in question is Mint Butterfield, the 16-year-old child of Stewart Butterfield, co-founder of Slack, and Caterina Fake, co-founder of Flickr. Dizefalo is accused of not only having sex with Mint but also influencing them to leave home.

According to Marin County booking records, Dizefalo is charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additionally, he faces a charge of child stealing, a felony related to enticing or coercing a minor to leave home and hide from legal guardians.

Mint Butterfield ran away from home on April 21, prompting concerns from their family and authorities. Described as non-binary and using they/them pronouns, Mint was considered at risk due to previous suicide threats. They left a note for their parents before disappearing, indicating their intention to run away.

Following widespread efforts, Mint was located safe nearly a week later in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, alongside Dizefalo in his van. This discovery came after missing posters were distributed across the city.

The case has attracted attention not only due to Mint's familial connections but also because of the serious nature of the allegations against Dizefalo. Despite being 10 years older than Mint, Dizefalo reportedly claimed to be in a "quasi dating" with Mint who is a minor.