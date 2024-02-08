Taylor Swift Sells Her Private Jet after Threatening College Student Jack Sweeney to Stop Tracking Her Carbon Emissions

Taylor Swift has sold off one of her private jets amid threats to sue a college student who tracks her flights and emissions. The Federal Aviation Authority's website officially confirmed Swift's separation from her Dassault Falcon 900 jet to Missouri-based car insurance company Car Shieldon on January 30, according to reports.

The jet, previously registered under SATA LLC and shared an address with Swift Productions in Nashville, had been owned by the pop sensation since 2009. Although the specifics of the transaction remain undisclosed, it's worth noting that a new Dassault 900 comes with a staggering price tag of $44 million. Swift is now left with just one private jet.

Parting Ways Amid Controversy

The Dassault 900, with a capacity to accommodate up to 12 passengers, served Swift's travel requirements until its final recorded flight on January 30. Meanwhile, her Dassault 7X, boasting a slightly larger cabin and the ability to seat 16 passengers, is still in operation.

As Swift gears up for upcoming Tokyo concerts and to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, fans are speculating about her travel plans.

If she doesn't use her 7X, she might likely choose to charter a private plane.

However, Swift's frequent use of private jets has not escaped attention and has faced criticism due to environmental concerns.

In 2022, she ranked at the top of a list of celebrities with the highest private-jet carbon emissions. Additionally, her jets logged over 166 flight hours during her U.S. tour the previous year.

Swift is expected to travel from her Tokyo concert to the U.S. and return on Sunday to attend the Super Bowl in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, this weekend.

Under Public Scrutiny

In response to environmental concerns, Swift's spokesperson revealed that the singer has purchased carbon credits to offset her jet usage. Despite efforts to maintain privacy, including enrolling in the FAA's privacy program, these measures have not shielded her from public scrutiny.

The decision to sell her private jet follows reports that Swift's lawyers sent a letter to Jack Sweeney, a junior at the University of Central Florida, instructing him to stop tracking her flights and locations, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Sweeney, a college student known for tracking celebrity flights, gained attention for sharing Taylor Swift's flight data on social media. In response, Swift's legal team issued a cease-and-desist letter to Sweeney, accusing him of engaging in "stalking and harassing behavior."

Sweeney defended his actions, saying that he was motivated by public information and transparency.

"I think the people are interested," Sweeney reportedly said. "You should have a decent expectation that your jet will be tracked whether or not I do it as, after all, it is public information."

"Nowhere do I intend to harm," he stated, acknowledging that he is a fan of some of Swift's songs.

In addition to tracking Swift's flights, Sweeney also monitors the flight paths of planes and helicopters owned by various celebrities, billionaires, politicians, and other public figures. He uses publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration to share estimates of the flights' costs and emissions.