Graphic: Indian Man Chops Woman's Breast, Legs, Hands, Ears in Public Market ; Hid Weapon Inside a Pot Before Attack (Video)

In a horrific incident a man chopped off the breasts of a woman and mutilating her hands, legs and ears with a sharp-edged weapon in a public market. The incident occurred in the Bihar state of India.

Woman's Husband Claims No Enmity with Accused

The India Today reported that in the incident which took place on Saturday, the victim identified as Neelam Devi was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her fatal injuries.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shakeel who reportedly hid the weapon inside a pot before he attacked the victim. The outlet reported that in her dying declaration Devi revealed that names of her attackers. Shakeel fled the spot after committing the crime, the report claimed.

Speaking to the reporters Devi's husband, Ashok Yadav claimed that they did not have any enmity with the accused. "We did not have any enmity with Shakeel before, but this kind of incident is beyond my understanding," Yadav was quoted by the outlet.

However, DNA reported that the victim, who was previously close to the accused, had decided to distance herself from him. Earlier, Devi's family had threatened Shakeel from coming near to her. He was miffed with the woman as she was not responding to his overtures, the Indian outlet claimed.

Murder Fuels Hindu-Muslim Debate on Social-Media

