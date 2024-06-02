Who is Chad Daybell? 'Doomsday Prophet' Gets Death Penalty for Triple Murder of Wife and Girlfriend's Children

A jury in Idaho has unanimously sentenced Chad Daybell, known as a "doomsday prophet," to death for the murders of his wife, Tammy Daybell, and his girlfriend's two youngest children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

Daybell, 55, showed no emotion as he received the death penalty. Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, 7, were murdered in 2019. Lori Vallow Daybell, the children's mother, married Chad Daybell shortly after Tammy's death.

Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted of the three murders last year and is awaiting trial in Arizona for the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, JJ's father.

The case began in 2019 when a family member reported the children missing, sparking a multi-state search. Their remains were found nearly a year later on Chad Daybell's property. Tylee's DNA was discovered on a pickaxe and shovel, while JJ's body was wrapped in trash bags and duct tape.

Prosecutors stated that Daybell, a self-published author of doomsday fiction, used his beliefs in apocalyptic prophecies and evil spirits to justify the killings. His defense argued that there was insufficient evidence and suggested Lori Vallow Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, was the real culprit. Cox died in late 2019 and was never charged.

During the sentencing, family members gave emotional statements. JJ's grandmother, Kay Woodcock, tearfully described his kindness and empathy. She also spoke of Tylee's role as a loving big sister.

Colby Ryan, Vallow Daybell's eldest child, expressed the devastating impact of losing his siblings and his entire family.

Jurors had to find at least one "aggravating circumstance" under Idaho law to impose the death penalty and agree that these factors were not outweighed by mitigating factors.

Idaho allows execution by lethal injection or firing squad, though the latter has never been used.

Chad Daybell was also convicted of insurance fraud involving $430,000 in life insurance policies on Tammy Daybell.

Family members of Tammy Daybell and the children expressed their grief and anger during the trial, describing the profound loss they feel.

Chad Daybell did not provide any mitigating evidence or address the court during his sentencing.

Since the death penalty was established in Idaho in 1864, the state has executed 29 individuals, with the most recent execution in 2012. There are currently eight inmates on Idaho's death row.