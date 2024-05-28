Jared Ravizza: Massachusetts Movie Theatre Stabbing Suspect Claimed to be a Model, CEO and Attacked Psychologist Dad in April

The man suspected of stabbing six people, including three children, in Massachusetts claimed to be a male model and a CEO. Jared Ravizza, 26, boasted in interviews about being a professional skier, model, philanthropist, and the head of Ravizza Group, a marketing company launched by him.

One gushing profile described him as an international "serial entrepreneur and media mogul" and "a man with an innate desire to bring out the best in other humans in the most beautiful way," according to beverlyhillsmagazine.com. However, a website promoting Ravizza's services as a media manager provided no testimonials or evidence of completed work, instead featuring glamorous selfies of its founder, according to reports.

Multiple Offenses, Including Stabbing Dad

Ravizza allegedly stabbed four girls aged 9 to 17 at a movie theater in Braintree and two McDonald's employees in Plymouth, leading to a police chase that ended in a crash and his arrest on Saturday.

All of his stabbing victims were treated at local hospitals and did not have life-threatening injuries.

Ravizza is also being investigated for a murder in Connecticut after police found a body in Deep River on Saturday afternoon, according to Boston 25 News. The victim's identity has not been revealed, and no charges had been filed in the case as of Monday night.

Self-described artist Ravizza recently changed his appearance in social media posts, wearing makeup and presenting a more feminine look. He also changed his name to Jared Love Jones.

Ravizza is the son of Jason Ravizza, a 57-year-old psychologist described as a licensed mental health counselor with 35 years of experience, according to a profile on Psychologytoday.com.

Jason is also listed as the co-author of a religion-based book titled "Waging the War Within – A Devotional."

Several neighbors of the family home in Agawam, Massachusetts, told The New York Post that Jared and Jason abruptly left town about two years ago, leaving behind Jason's wife and Jared's mother, Kim.

The Boston Globe reported that Jared was arrested in April on Martha's Vineyard and charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, as well as vandalism, after he allegedly attacked his father, according to records at Edgartown District Court.

Mental Health Issues

In a police report filed with the court, Jason told officers that his son "had just had a mental break and attacked him" inside his home, resulting in marks on his face, thumb, and wrist, according to police.

Jared also wrecked his father's home office, according to the report cited by The Globe.

He was sent to Martha's Vineyard Hospital for a mental health evaluation, but he "did not meet their standards to be held," the report stated.

The Edgartown case was directed to pretrial diversion, with a session scheduled for November, according to The Globe.

About half a dozen locals interviewed by the Martha's Vineyard Times said Jared had developed a reputation on the island for bizarre and hostile public interactions.

He was known for his long blond hair, aviator sunglasses, and frequent claims of being a model in Los Angeles, the publication reported. According to the outlet, island residents said Jared was quick to anger and often seemed unhinged.

In numerous past interviews, Jared described his love for skiing and tennis and claimed to help people with disabilities.

The Plymouth County District Attorney said Sunday that Jared is facing charges of assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after attacking the girls at Braintree AMC and the McDonald's employees.