Twice impeached, Donald Trump, the former President of United States, now intends to further his administration agenda through his newly opened office in Florida. Called 'The Office of the Former President', it will be responsible for managing Trump's correspondence and public appearances.

Trump's office opening coincides with the day an impeachment article was delivered to the Senate by the House of Representatives delivered charging the former President with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters prior to the fatal Capitol siege on January 6.

The Office Will Manage Trump's Correspondence and Appearances

A statement issued by the office stated: "The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.

The statement further claimed that President Trump will always and forever be a champion for American people. CNA reported that during his farewell address on the last day as US President, Trump had told his supporters, "We will be back in some form." The former President also intended to form a political party called the "Patriot Party".

ABC News reported that are plenty of perks for former presidents, including an access to classified briefings, Secret Service protection and use of a Presidential Townhouse in Washington DC. The Presidential Transition Act funds former Presidents cost of leaving office for seven months, claimed the outlet further.

Office of the Former President Trolled on Social Media

Trump's recent venture faced a storm of varied reactions from the social media users, several of which were quick to roll out memes.

"I wonder if all the people who protested that "there's no such thing as 'the Office of the President-elect' in the Constitution" will bring that same energy to "the Office of the Former President," tweeted a user.

"Trump just created the Office of the Former President of the United States. It's about to go down lol," wrote another.

"What kind of shithole crybaby loser pretends to have an imaginary 'office of the former president' to make himself feel better about being a shithole crybaby loser," read another tweet.

"The Office of the Former President is not a thing, unless you add the words "crybaby, loser, impeached insurrectionist," added another user.