Who is Carson Briere? Son of Flyers GM Sits and Throws Disabled Girl's Wheelchair Downstairs While Partying With Friends

Carson Briere, 23, a junior center for the Mercyhurst University men's hockey team, was caught on camera pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a nightclub. Son of Daniel Briere, the interim general manager of Philadelphia Flyers, Briere was forced to issue an apology after the public outcry.

Briere Sat in the Wheelchair Before Throwing It

The video of the incident was posted by Julia Zukowski on Twitter. "I usually don't post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can't stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere," the tweet read.

The video, which has garnered more than 9.4 million views, starts with Briere climbing up the stairs along with a friend. The duo stand for a moment outside the club while talking as a third person joins them. Seconds later, Briere sits on the wheelchair placed at the top of the stairs and drags it near the stairs. Soon after he gets up and throws it downstairs before moving inside the club.

In another tweet Zukowski wrote that she knows the owner of the wheelchair. "I do personally know the person who owns the wheelchair. They would like to remain anonymously until they can take legal action. I would never use this opportunity to scam anyone in anyway," read the tweet.

It was also reported that the wheel chair was left on top of the stairs because the owner had to be carried down physically to use the restrooms located downstairs.

University Suspends Students

Following the outrage, Mercyhurst University, located in Erie, Pennsylvania issued a statement confirming that the three students have been placed on interim suspension from their athletic teams.

"Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of a disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment. Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating," the statement said.

The school has since said "three individuals in the video are student-athletes" and "we have placed all three on interim suspension from their athletic teams per school policy, pending the outcome of the investigative process."

Briere also issued a statement. "I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment," it read.