Boris Johnson is all set to return for a five-year term at Downing Street following his stupendous victory in the recently concluded general elections, the only question that needs an answer is whether Britain will continue to have 'First Girlfriend' or will he seal the deal with his 31-year-old girlfriend Carrie Symonds by making her 'First lady'.

A former staffer of Tory, Symonds was actively seen campaigning for Johnson during the election campaign. The couple made their relationship public while campaigning in June 2018.

In the history of Britain, Symonds was the first unmarried partner of a sitting Prime Minister to have lived in Downing Street. However, instead of staying at the traditional resident of the British Prime Minister, 10 Downing Street, the couple chose to stay next door in 11 Downing Street. The couple was previously staying at Symonds' flat in Camberwell, South London.

Proposal on the cards?

The newly elected Prime Minister had previously hinted at proposing his lady love post-elections. During a personal interaction organised by The Sun, with its readers, Johnson told them that he was very happy being in relationship with Symonds and might soon get her the 'ring.'

Much before they made their relationship public, rumours had started about the duo in 2018, after Johnson's split with his former wife of 26 years, Marina Wheeler. Symonds who started working for the Conservatives in 2010 as a marketing director, first met Johnson while working on his mayoral campaign. If the two decide to formalise their relationship, Johnson would become the first Prime Minister of Britain to have tied the knot in office.

A friend close to the couple told The Sun, "He wants to get engaged. He's completely in thrall to Carrie. Totally loved-up. It's sweet to see. He's like a puppy dog around her and very solicitous but desperate to avoid messing it up."

Who is Carrie Symonds?

Blonde-haired Symonds, who grew up in East Sheen, South West London, and went to the Godolphin and Latymer School in Hammersmith and Warwick University in central England, is a communications and PR professional. She left her job at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in August 2018.

Daughter of high-profile parents, Matthew Symonds and Josephine Mcaffee, Symonds presently works as a senior adviser at Oceana, an NGO run by Bloomberg as part of their Vibrant Oceans programme, working to save the oceans.

During her tenure with the Conservative party, Symonds worked for Sajid Javid and John Whittingdale during their tenures in the government. She was appointed as the Conservative Communications Chief and was named as the UK's second most powerful public relations professional by PR Week magazine.

BoJo-Symonds showdown

In June, this year, news of the couple hitting a rough patch appeared after police appeared at Symonds' South London residence. Left-wing playwrights Eve Leigh, and Tom Penn, Symonds' neighbours, made a 999 call after hearing loud noises from the couple's house. The neighbours claimed that Symonds could be heard shouting "get off me" and "get out of my flat".

They alleged that Johnson was heard telling his girlfriend to "get off my f***ing laptop" before a loud crash was heard. Johnson who was previously married to Wheeler, has four children, the eldest one being just five years younger to Symonds. It was also reported that Johnson has a daughter out of wedlock, a case for which was taken up in the court.