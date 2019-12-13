Exit polls have said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives will win the historic UK elections held on Thursday. The polls even predicted a landslide win for Johnson, who has vowed to complete Brexit if he returns to power. As early results were announced the Conservatives have retaken a host of seats from Labour strongholds.

One of the exit polls said the Conservatives would win a landslide 368 seats. The party that wins 326 seats in the House of Commons can form the government. If Johsnon returns to power following his 20-week stint as the prime minister, he will quickly ratify the Brexit deal he agreed with the EU, leading to Britain's exit from the EU by January 31.

As per the exit poll by BBC, the Labour were forecast to win 191 seats, while the Liberal Democrats were poised to win only 13 seats. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faced calls to quit in the aftermath of the exit polls, the report said.

In another major development, the poll also said the Scottish National Party (SNP) would win a landslide 55 out of the 59 seats in Scotland. If this happens, they will demand a second independence vote to cede from Britain.

The exit poll by BBC/ITV/Sky says that the Conservatives would win a majority of 86 seats. As per this poll, the Labour could actually lose as many as 71 seats from their current tally. If the election produces results on the lines of the exit poll, the Tories would mark their the biggest victory since 1987 while the Labour would stare at their worst defeat since 1935.

All about Brexit

UK election 2019 was mostly about Brexit. The United Kingdom European Union membership referendum took place on 23 June 2016. As many as 51.9 percent of votes were in favour of Britain leaving the EU. Prime Minister David Cameron, who argued against Brexit, resigned on June 24. Theresa May became the prime minister and she held a snap election in 2017 in orfer to break the Brexit stalemate. But she failed to win a majority and the Brexit conundrum haunted her during the rest of her tenure and ended with her resignation this year.

While Johnson categorically said he will push ahead with his own Brexit deal if he returns to power, Jeremy Corbyn said the verdict will be 'against the establishment'. A Labour win would see a rethink on the Brexit and a possible scrapping of the deal to exit the EU.