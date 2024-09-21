Who is Carly Gregg? 15-Year-Old US Girl Sentenced to Life for Cold-Blooded Killing of Her Mother and Wounding Stepfather

A Mississippi teenager, Carly Gregg, broke down in court as she was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and tampering with evidence. The 15-year-old was convicted for the fatal shooting of her mother, Ashley Smylie, and the wounding of her stepfather, Heath Smylie. Gregg, who was 14 when the crime took place, will now spend the rest of her life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

The tragic incident took place on March 19, 2024, in the family's home in Brandon, Mississippi. According to prosecutors, Gregg gunned down her mother in cold blood after her parents discovered she had been living a "secret life" involving drugs. Ashley Smylie, a beloved math teacher at Northwest Rankin High School, was shot in the face by her daughter. Heath Smylie, Gregg's stepfather, was also shot but survived after managing to wrestle the weapon away from the teenager.

Surveillance footage from inside the home played a key role in the trial. The video, which was presented to the jury, showed Gregg wandering through the house, clutching a .357 Magnum handgun behind her back. Moments before the shooting, Gregg could be seen on the footage shuffling toward her mother's bedroom. The court heard that the teen disappeared from view just seconds before three gunshots rang out, followed by her mother's piercing screams.

After the fatal shooting, Gregg returned to the kitchen, still holding the weapon behind her back. She then casually sent several text messages, including one to her stepfather, luring him back to the house. "When will you be home, honey?" the message read. When Heath Smylie arrived a short time later, Gregg shot him in the shoulder, but he managed to wrestle the gun from her before further violence could occur.

The teenager also texted a friend, asking her to come over because of an "emergency." According to testimony from the friend, Gregg later greeted her at the home with the shocking statement, "Have you ever seen a dead body? My mom is in there."

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Gregg carefully planned the attack after her mother discovered her involvement with drugs. On the day of the murder, Ashley Smylie had confronted her daughter about a stash of vape pens found in her room, after a friend had tipped her off about Gregg's marijuana use. This confrontation escalated into the deadly confrontation that claimed Ashley's life.

Gregg's defense centered on her mental state. A psychiatrist, Dr. Andrew Clark, testified that the teen had been suffering from significant mental health issues, including mood swings, auditory hallucinations, and dissociative symptoms. He argued that these conditions were worsened by medications Gregg had been taking at the time. The defense pursued an insanity plea, claiming Gregg was in the midst of a mental health crisis when she carried out the shootings.

Despite this, the jury was not swayed by the insanity defense and reached their guilty verdict after just two hours of deliberation. Gregg was sentenced to life in prison for her mother's murder and could face up to 30 additional years for the other charges.

Gregg's stepfather, Heath, testified in her defense, describing the teen as a "sweet little girl" who had no recollection of the shooting. "I've never seen anybody like that, not even in movies," he said, adding that he believes Gregg did not even recognize him during the attack. Despite the horrific events, Heath revealed that he and Gregg still communicate daily and maintain a "good" relationship.

The case has shocked the local community, particularly at Northwest Rankin High School, where Ashley Smylie was a respected teacher. The trial, which included emotional testimony and chilling video evidence, concluded with Gregg's life sentence without the possibility of parole. The teen now faces life behind bars, along with additional sentences for the attempted murder of her stepfather and tampering with evidence.

