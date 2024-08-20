Jasveen Sangha: Ketamine Queen Could Reveal Names of More Celebrity Clients to Get a Lighter Sentence as She Faces Further Questioning

Hollywood celebrities should be on alert, as a former prosecutor has warned that Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen,' faces further questioning in connection with Matthew Perry's death. Sangha, 41, was charged last week in an updated 18-count indictment related to her supplying ketamine to Perry in the weeks leading up to his death at 54 in October 2023.

Sangha, who was allegedly known in North Hollywood as a dealer for celebrities, earned her nickname 'Ketamine Queen' due to her alleged extensive involvement in the drug trade. She is now behind the bars but poses a threat to a large number of Hollywood celebrities who have been procuring drugs from Sangha.

Sangha Could Spill the Beans

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani suggested that celebrities should be concerned because Sangha might reveal names to secure a reduced sentence if she is convicted. He told PageSix: "She may name anyone connected to her, anyone who supplied to her or she supplied to.

"Hollywood celebrities should be quaking in their boots. Anyone who has anything to do with Jasveen Sangha should be really concerned."

Sangha faces charges including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, operating a drug-involved property, and possession with intent to distribute both methamphetamine and ketamine, along with five counts of ketamine distribution. She has denied nine of these charges and is set to go to trial.

Rahmani indicated that Sangha could face a life sentence if convicted.

Just hours before her arrest by Los Angeles police on August 15, Sangha was flaunting her new haircut and color on social media.

Sangha frequently showcased her opulent lifestyle on Instagram, allegedly financed by her drug dealing, with posts featuring her vacations in Mexico and Japan.

The 41-year-old, who is accused of catering to the wealthy and famous, often shared images of herself wearing Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry, Louis Vuitton sneakers, and Chanel clothing. She also posted pictures of herself enjoying caviar in private jet lounges at LAX.

With dual British and American citizenship, Sangha hosted upscale gatherings for her Hollywood friends and frequently highlighted her belief that 'family is everything.'

Leading a Lavish Lifestyle

In February 2024, four months after Perry's death, Sangha, whose mother is from Essex, posted selfies from a trip to Playa del Carmen, Mexico. She showcased her beachfront property and poolside cocktails.

She also bragged about her health and wellness routines, including IV drips after late-night parties and her enthusiasm for 'sound healing,' which she described as 'absolutely uplifting and cleansing for the heart and soul.'

Just two weeks after Perry's overdose death, Sangha traveled to Tokyo, where she enjoyed lychee martinis at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, where suites are priced at $1,800 per night.

Sangha is among five people arrested on August 15 in relation to the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry, which stunned the world on October 28, 2023.

The indictment reveals that texts between the defendants suggest Sangha was reputed in the community for exclusively dealing with high-profile clients and celebrities in her drug operations.

She is accused of using her North Hollywood home, referred to in the indictment as the 'Sangha Stash House,' to store, package, and distribute narcotics, including ketamine and methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that Sangha was aware of the dangers of unsupervised and improper ketamine use. In 2019, she is said to have sold the drug to Cody McLaury, who died from a drug overdose.

After receiving a text from McLaury's family informing her that her ketamine was linked to his death, Sangha reportedly searched Google for "can ketamine be listed as a cause of death[?]"

Sangha is also implicated in the death of Perry. On October 11, 2023, she allegedly used Signal to message defendant Eric Fleming, claiming her ketamine was 'high quality' and offering a sample to Perry.

She reportedly said: "It's unmarked but it's amazing – he can try it and I have more if he likes."

The indictment alleges that on October 24, 25 vials of ketamine were purchased from Sangha to be provided to Perry.

Also, as part of the transaction, Sangha reportedly included ketamine lollipops as a 'bonus' with the substantial order of ketamine.

After learning about Perry's death on October 28, Sangha reportedly contacted one of her alleged accomplices and instructed him to erase any digital evidence from their cell phones.

During a raid on her home in March 2024, police allegedly found extensive evidence linked to her drug operations, including a vast collection of narcotics and 1,978 grams of methamphetamine.

Doctors Salvador Plascencia, 42, and Mark Chavez, 54, along with Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, and drug dealer Erik Fleming, 54, have also been charged in connection with the case.