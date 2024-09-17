Who Is Carlo "Kingston" Dorelli? 11-Year-Old US Boy Arrested for Mass Shooting Threat, Boasted About 'Kill List' [Watch Video]

An 11-year-old boy in Florida has been arrested after allegedly showing off a stockpile of weapons and threatening a mass shooting at two schools. The boy, identified as Carlo "Kingston" Dorelli, reportedly shared a video with classmates, showing his collection of airsoft rifles, pistols, knives, swords, and other weapons. Authorities say he also created a "kill list" of potential targets.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared the news on Facebook, stating deputies seized a variety of replica weapons and other dangerous items from Dorelli's home. "He had written a list of names and targets. He says it was all a joke," Sheriff Chitwood posted.

As a result of his actions, the boy has been charged with a felony for making a written threat of mass shooting. The sheriff's department released footage of Dorelli being led into custody, his hands and feet in cuffs. His mugshot and a photo of the weapons, which included samurai swords and throwing stars, were also shared.

Sheriff Chitwood took a firm stance on juvenile threats, promising to publicly release the names and photos of any minors committing felonies involving threats against schools. "I can and will release the names and photos of juveniles who are committing these felonies, threatening our students, disrupting our schools, and consuming law enforcement resources," he said in his Facebook post.

This arrest follows a recent surge in fake threats, which authorities believe were inspired by the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. Four people were killed in that incident, and a 14-year-old boy was charged with the crime.

Sheriff Chitwood had recently vowed to "perp-walk" minors making threats, warning that each arrest would be followed by public embarrassment. "Every time we make an arrest, your kid's photo is going to be put out there," Chitwood said in a press conference last week. "We're going to come and get you."

The rise in school-related threats has drawn attention from national leaders. In response to the Apalachee High School shooting, President Joe Biden renewed his call for a ban on assault weapons. Speaking after the incident, Biden emphasized the need for stronger measures against gun violence. "As a nation, we cannot continue to accept the carnage of gun violence," Biden stated.

The arrest of Dorelli highlights growing concerns over threats made by minors and the response from law enforcement in ensuring school safety.