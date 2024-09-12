Who is David McGee? Pastor Arrested by Counter-Terrorism Cops, with Guns and Fentanyl in Vegas Hotel, Sparks Mass Shooting Fears

In a shocking turn of events, an evangelical pastor was arrested at a Las Vegas hotel on August 20 after police uncovered a cache of weapons and drugs, igniting fears of a potential mass shooting. David McGee, 61, the former senior pastor of The Bridge Fellowship in North Carolina, now faces serious charges involving drugs and firearms.

McGee had traveled from North Carolina to Las Vegas on a private jet, claiming he was searching for his daughter. His visit quickly turned alarming when police found an AR-15 rifle and other firearms in his hotel room at the Strat Hotel Casino & Tower. This discovery raised immediate concerns about a possible mass shooting similar to the October 1, 2017, tragedy in Las Vegas.

The situation escalated further when police discovered suspected fentanyl pills and powder in McGee's possession. According to police documents, McGee admitted to bringing the fentanyl from North Carolina, intending to distribute it to his daughter. McGee allegedly stated he had paid around $1,000 for the drugs and planned to deliver them once he found her. His statements and the nature of the items found led authorities to consider a counter-terrorism response.

Before his arrest, McGee had posted on social media about his mission to find his daughter, who he believed was living in a flood control tunnel. On August 19, he shared a photo in front of the Strat Hotel, highlighting his trip's urgency. Since his arrest, McGee has been silent on social media.

McGee missed his court appearance on August 21 due to health issues, and a judge has yet to set bail pending the filing of formal criminal charges. He is scheduled to appear in court again on December 19. Meanwhile, McGee's wife has publicly requested prayers for his health, wisdom, safety, and discernment during this troubling time.

Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, is extremely dangerous, with just a few grains potentially fatal. The discovery of such a significant quantity in McGee's possession has heightened the seriousness of the case. Metro police have repeatedly attempted to reach out to McGee and his wife for further comment, but their efforts have been unsuccessful.

The case continues to develop, with concerns about public safety and potential links to larger threats remaining at the forefront of the investigation.