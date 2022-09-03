Footage Shows Boxer Tai Emery Flashing Boobs To Crowd After Brutal KO Win In BKFC (WATCH)

A female boxer has flashed her boobs after securing a knockout in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Tai Emery, 35, took on Rung-Arun Khunchai in Thailand on Saturday and made light work of her opponent.

Just seconds into the first round, a savage uppercut followed by a swift right hook left her rival down and out on the canvas. And Emery celebrated in style by jumping up onto the rope and flashing her boobs to the crowd, according to the Daily Star.

Interesting Celebration Here, Say Commentator

"Interesting celebration right there, haven't seen that one before! Welcome to bare knuckle fighting, Tai Emery," said the commentator.

Emery Spent Much of Her Life As Footballer

Sharing the clip on Twitter, BKFC wrote, "Welp, thats one way to celebrate a win. Welcome to BKFC!"

Emery has spent much of her sporting life as a US footballer. She turned to fighting late in her career.

She played for Legends Football League, a Las Vegas based organization. She used to play as the middle linebacker in the team.

Emery Also Has An OnlyFans Account

Emery also has an OnlyFans account and has made more than 800 posts. She shares her racy pictures from her modelling career. "Support the movement: BEAUTY (TITTIES) & VIOLENCE," reads the bio in her account.

Emery had two amateur MMA fights prior to signing for BKFC, failing to win either, as well as three Muay Thai matches in Thailand, where she has been largely training, according to the Star.

Fans Are Loving Emery's Way Of Celebrating Victory

Fans are loving her way of celebrating the win with some saying that they are in the love with Emery.

"Holy. Fucking. Hell. Im inlove. Tai Emery.. darling please god bless you! tits out for everyone after, god fucking bless ya,"

tweeted user @ChewyMate.

While another (@T_Cogo) said, "Oh god bless BKFC. They just showed a slow mo replay of Tai Emery's tits. Production crew doing the Lord's work this morning. #BKFCThailand3."

"BKFC fighter Tai Emery wins by KO and celebrates by flashing the crowd," wrote @MrJohnnytokes.

