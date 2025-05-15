Diddy Trial: Cassie Ventura Name-Drops Major Celebrities and Details the Injuries She Suffered During Violent Sexual Encounters with Male Sex Workers

Sean 'Diddy' Combs's former partner and key accuser, Cassie Ventura, is testifying for a second consecutive day as jurors prepare to watch video evidence of the so-called "Freak Offs" at the center of the trial. Ventura, who is pregnant, gave emotional and disturbing testimony in the New York trial, where Combs faces sex-trafficking and racketeering charges.

Ventura, 38, alleged that she was forced into taking part in disturbing sexual encounters that sometimes lasted up to four days. The singer described in painful detail her turbulent 10-year-long relationship with Combs, which she claimed was marked by repeated abuse and his fixation on voyeuristic acts, where "he was controlling the whole situation."

Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Ventura testified that Combs would direct her encounters with male sex workers in extreme detail, even forcing her to use large quantities of baby oil—sometimes up to 10 bottles per session—to get the shiny appearance he wanted.

She said that after the "freak offs," she would try to recover by receiving IV treatments, getting massages, and having meals prepared by a personal chef. Ventura also revealed that she often suffered from urinary tract infections as a result of those sexual encounters.

"I had a lot of stomach issues, gastrointestinal issues from taking drugs. I'd get frequent UTIS, if you've had one you know how painful that is," she said.

Combs' legal team has admitted his history of domestic violence but denies the charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering. They argue that the prosecution is unfairly targeting him because of his sexual lifestyle preferences.

Ventura also told the court that she was left with painful mouth sores after violent sexual encounters. "Occasionally I'd get sores on my tongue from Freak Offs from the substances and just friction in my mouth," she told the jury.

She said her mouth became irritated from violent oral sex and contact with products like oil, Astroglide, and other lubricants.

Ventura Drops names of Celebs

The singer also recalled a 2013 incident involving several celebrities. While preparing to attend Drake's music festival in Canada, she said Combs got into an argument with her friends and ended up throwing her into a bed frame.

As a result, Ventura sustained a "pretty significant gash" above her left eye. Combs' security team later took her to a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon to get stitches.

She said that she later sent Combs a photo of her injured face with the message, "So you can remember."

Combs responded: "You don't know when to stop. You pushed it too far. And continued to push. Sad."

Ventura went on to describe a photo taken at the Canadian festival showing her with rapper French Montana.

Ventura's testimony is just the first one in Diddy's high-profile trial. There are several others who have accused Diddy of similar violent sex crimes and will testify in the coming days.

Attorneys representing witnesses in the trial requested the judge to request that they be allowed to continue communicating with their clients during trial breaks, partly to help ease their anxiety.

One lawyer said that her client, who will testify as "Jane," has suffered "very serious breakdowns" while preparing for the proceedings.