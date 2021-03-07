Who is Brittni Gray? Arkansas Woman Pregnant With Teen Lover's Child

Brittni Gray, the Arkansas woman who was caught red handed during a sex act with a 14-year-old boy, is pregnant with his child. Gray, who was reportedly abusing the teen for more than a year, was strapped with multiple sexual assault charges.

Gray, who was caught in the act by a neighbor, posted a $5,000 bond prior to her release on Thursday. Her court appearance is scheduled on April 23.

Victim Was Staying With Gray

The 23-year-old Arkansas resident was accused of having sexual relations with the teen in February, last year. According to the court documents a person had reported the incident of child abuse to the state's child abuse hotline. In September another person, who reportedly saw the lovers engaged in sexual act, reported it to police.

According to the Paragould Daily Press, the caller said that the teen victim had started living with Gray in her home in Paragould. The outlet further reported that the witness also said that it spotted Gray dropping the victim off at his home.

In 2017, a 40- year-old Arkansas teacher, Chrystal Estelle Vega, was arrested for having sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. Vega, who was teaching at Dardanelle School District, was immediately removed from her job when the incident came to light . The former teacher was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree sexual assault.

Gray Visits the Hospital With Teen 'Lover'

In January, this year, the investigating officers spoke with the second witness. "The witness stated that the alleged offender is currently pregnant with the victim's child," Detective Rhonda Thomas stated in the affidavit according to KAIT.

Thomas also claimed that the medical records obtained from a local hospital confirmed Gray is currently pregnant. "Video footage was obtained showing the alleged victim and the alleged offender entering the hospital together during a recent visit to the emergency room," read the court documents.

The outlet reported that after the reviewal of the affidavit, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found "probable cause" to arrest Gray on one count of sexual assault in the 4th degree, a Class D felony. Gray was finally arrested on March 1 and was sent too Greene County Detention Center.