Trump Takes Oath as President Under Sovereign Law, to Operate From Mar-a-Lago: FACT CHECK

A claim stating that Donald Trump was secretly sworn in as the President of United States under a sovereign law is found to be fake. The hoax was generated following a satire piece published by Potatriots Unite.

Despite several attempts made by Trump to overthrow the lost elections by terming them fake, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States during on January 20.

Trump Becomes 31st President of the USA

In the article titled "Finally: Trump Quietly Sworn In As POTUS Under Sovereign Law" the Potatriots Unite claimed that 'Under the sovereign laws of the United States of America in the district of Columbia, Donald Trump was sworn in today as the 31st President of the true United States.'

To make its claim appear authentic, the article added that "the law is clear, and the law was maniulated, therefore, the law is null and void, and Donald Trump is the real and legitimate President."

Potatriots Unite insisted that Trump wants to rule from Palm Beach. "It was his plan all along. When his work is done, Mar-a-Lago will be the new Presidential Palace for the new People's Democratic Republic of America," read the article.

Was Trump's Inauguration Held on March 4?

The hoax gained momentum in the wake of the fact that the far-right conspiracy theorists propagated a wild theory about Trump returning to power on March 4. The date bears a historical significance US presidents were inaugurated on March 4 until 1933, after which the 20th Amendment to the Constitution moved the date to January 20.

Many claimed that March 4 is the inauguration day for the former president. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Capitol Police, said it had "obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4."

"We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers," the statement says, adding that the force is "working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol."

According to Snopes, the article about Trump returning to power was a piece of satire poking fun at the baseless theories floated by Trump supporters. Potatriots Unite describes itself as a subsidiary of the "America's Last Line of Defense" network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.