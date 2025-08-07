Kelly Clarkson Cancels Las Vegas Shows Due to Family Emergency; Shares Emotional Update with Fans

Kelly Clarkson shared heartbreaking news with her fans on Wednesday (August 6) after abruptly cancelling her remaining Las Vegas residency shows in August. She postponed her upcoming concerts due to a family emergency, according to a social media post shared by her on X (formerly Twitter).

The unexpected change comes after the Grammy winner previously postponed two of her shows last month due to vocal issues. Earlier this year, the singer missed 10 episodes of her NBC talk show. During this time, Clarkson, 43, remained private about the reasons for her absence.

On Wednesday, the American Idol star opened up about her personal struggles with a statement on social media. Clarkson revealed that she needs to postpone her remaining concerts of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas because of a personal matter. The singer stated that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is unwell and she needs to be available for them.

Here is her Complete Statement:

Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding.

The social media post captured the attention of her over 11 million followers. The comment section was flooded with messages of prayers from her followers. Here are a few of them:

I cannot imagine how difficult this time must be for you and your family. You're obviously an amazing mama, and our kids always have to come first. Your fans know you are a human and not a machine. We would all take time off from work if we were in the same position.

Take care of you. Take care of your babies. Don't worry about anything but that right now. Sending so much love to you and your family. Love and prayers for healing for all.

Family always comes first even with the way things went with the divorce. I too would set aside things about my ex and be there for him and your kids. Healing vibes go out to all.

You do what you've gotta do. Don't feel bad, if you were a nurse, a teacher, a lawyer anything else you would take the time off without blinking an eye.

Yes, Studio Sessions can wait; take all the time you need. I am sincerely sorry you are having to go through this situation and definitely respect that decision to do what's in the kids' best interest. Hang in there, mama bear. Sending love to you and prayers up for all involved.

Sorry to hear this, @kellyclarkson. I was looking forward to seeing your residency on August 16. I can understand the reasoning for your cancellation. Be there and stay strong for River and Remi.

However, there were also a few comments criticizing Clarkson for not sharing any details about the refund for postponed shows. The fans were furious and eager to know what would happen to the purchased tickets for her upcoming concerts. A social media user commented asking for a refund, while another user requested the singer to cancel the shows and issue a refund.

"What a joke to reschedule. At least cancel and issue refunds. Most people won't know if they're going to be able to attend 12 months from now. And what happens if you "postpone" again this time next year? We're just supposed to live without our money forever?", a comment read.

"I want to be empathetic but this is SO ridiculous. I feel badly for your studio band or whatever. Taking them out of their jobs to just cut them. BAH! I'm so over this", another comment read.

The Since U Been Gone superstar had a scheduled performance on Friday (August 8) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Clarkson began her relationship with Blackstock in 2012 and got married to him in 2013. The singer filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. After engagement in legal battles over financial settlements, their messy divorce was finalized in March 2022. The former couple share two young children -- daughter River, 11, and son Remington, nine.