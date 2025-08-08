Who Was Brandon Blackstock? Everything About Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband and Talent Manager

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and talent manager, was a talent manager at Starstruck Entertainment, a company owned by his father, Narvel. The firm managed several high-profile clients, including Emily Ann Roberts, Carly Pearce, and Blake Shelton.

Blackstock was also the executive producer of The Kelly Clarkson Show's first season. His other TV credits include Blake Shelton Live: It's All About Tonight. He was also the former stepson and talent manager of Reba McEntire.

Clarkson met Blackstock for the first time in 2006 and started dating him in 2012. A year later, they tied the knot and stayed together for seven years before the American singer announced that she filed for divorce in 2020. After a two-year legal battle, their messy divorce was finalized in 2022. He was also Clarkson's talent manager for three years from 2017 to 2020.

Brandon Blackstock's Demise

Blackstock died on Thursday (August 7) at the age of 48 after battling cancer for three years, according to a statement released by a family representative. The news about his demise broke hours after Clarkson released a statement on social media about Blackstock's illness.

Informing her fans about a change in schedule for her upcoming Las Vegas residency show, the American Idol star released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) explaining the reason for abruptly cancelling the concerts. The American singer wrote about her ex-husband's illness and requested her fans' support.

However, the Since U Been Gone superstar did not share any details about Blackstock's illness. In a statement announcing his demise, the family representative said he was battling cancer for more than three years. The representative then said the talent manager was supported by his family and died peacefully.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," the statement read.

Blackstock survived with four children -- River, Remington, Savannah, and Seth (two from his previous marriage), grandson (Lake), father Narvel Blackstock, and siblings Chassidy, Shawna, and Shelby.