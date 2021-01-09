Brad Rukstales, the CEO of Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia, was sacked after he was identified as one of the rioters during the Capitol siege on Wednesday. Rukstales was arrested by United States Capitol Police for unlawful entry.

Multiple media outlets reported that so far over 82 people have been arrested for the attacks while five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. The authorities have also sought the public's help in the identification of those who staged a siege on the Capitol building.

Rukstales Says He Condemns Violence

Apologizing for participating in the attack on the government building, Rukstales termed it as the worst personal decision of his life. A resident of northwest suburban Inverness, Rukstales travelled to Washington DC to participate in the Capitol attack.

Speaking to CBS 2, he said that he regrets his actions that caused embarrassment to those associated with him. "It was great to see a whole bunch of people together in the morning and hear the speeches, but it turned into chaos. I had nothing to do with charging anybody or anything or doing any of that. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and I regret my part in that," Rukstales told the outlet admitting that he also entered the building.

Later in written statement Rukstales issued an apology stating that he "followed hundreds inside."

"My decision to enter the Capitol was wrong, and I am deeply regretful to have done so," he wrote. "Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington. It was the single worst personal decision of my life; I have no excuse for my actions and wish that I could take them back."

Rukstales Had Donated $12,000 To Trump Campaign

Rukstales' involvement in the riots led to strong reaction against him on microblogging site. "Wait a minute. This Brad Rukstales flies from Inverness to DC, storms the Capitol, then claims it was impulsive? Flying from Inverness takes weeks of planning or a long drive," tweeted a user.

"Brad Rukstales needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," wrote another.

Following severe backlash, Cogensia issued a statement on Twitter announcing Rukstales has been placed on leave while the incident is investigated.

"Our CEO, Brad Rukstales' participated in the recent Washington DC protests," the tweet from Cogensia read. "Those actions were his own and not acting on behalf Cogensia nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm. He has been placed on leave of absence while we assess further."

The Newsweek reported that the CEO has apparently donated $28,000 to Republican causes, $12,000 directly to Trump's campaign.