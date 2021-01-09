Lending support to US President Donald Trump, who faced permanent suspension from Twitter, several supporters changed their profile pictures to his on the microblogging site. The pro-Trump users also started the hashtag 'We Are Trump', but the same backfired after it was used to troll the US President.

On Friday evening, Twitter, which had initially placed a 12-hour ban on Trump's account @realDonaldTrump, issued a statement saying that it was permanently suspending Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said. "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," the company added.

Trump Posted Through Official POTUS Account After Ban

After the permanent suspension at around 8:30 pm ET, Trump published four tweets using the @POTUS account. "As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me," he tweeted. The four-tweet thread was also shared by Trump campaign's account @TeamTrump.

After Trump's antic Twitter instantly deleted the tweets and stated it will not suspend @POTUS and @WhiteHouse accounts but will take action to limit their use.

"Remember Your Basic Human Rights! The Government Works For YOU! Not The Other Way Around! #WeAreTrump" a user posted while extending his support to the banned President.

"The #WeAreTrump people loved him. Something y'all will never know anything about," read another tweet.

"#WeAreTrump because he was the only one that wanted to put the Care in Health," wrote another Trump fan.

Twitterati Make Fun of Those Opposing Twitter Ban on Trump

Despite their sincere efforts, the pro-Trump users suffered a setback after the #WeAreTrump was used to mock the US President.

"Every #Wearetrump #DELETE person please go ahead and Delete your account. You people obviously lack the Intellectual maturity to Read and Understand the Internet.

"To everyone tweeting #WeAreTrump: We know you are: racist, angry, losers disconnected from reality and destined to have a really rough four years," read another tweet.

Here is a look at how #WeAreTrump was used in memes: