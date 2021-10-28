Who is Bianca Wallace? Ioan Gruffudd's Ex-Wife Alice Evans Claims He Had 3-Yr Affair With Her Friend

Ioan Gruffudd's ex-wife, Alice Evans, accused the actor of having a three-year affair with her friend Bianca Wallace, who is he present girlfriends. The allegations come just days after the 'Hornblower' actor made it public via Instagram that he is dating Wallace. It seems the divorce battle between the two is only going to get bitter from here.

Gruffudd and Evans, who decided to split earlier this year, have two daughters together. The former filed for divorce in the Los Angeles Supreme Court and the marriage officially ended in September. On the other hand, Wallace, an Australian actress, is 21 years younger than Evans.

Ugly Fight

On Tuesday night, Gruffudd confirmed his new relationship by posting a photograph of him along with a smiling Wallace on a film set, with both holding coffee in their hands. Gruffudd captioned the photo: "Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace" with a love heart emoji.

Less than a day later, Evans took to Twitter to claim to her 29,000 followers that her estranged husband Gruffudd had been cheating on her for three years with a much younger woman. And that friend happens to be none other than her friend Wallace.

"So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I'm a bad person and I'm not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad...Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs," Evans, 50, tweeted.

She then tweeted: "Good luck, Bianca."

Evans also tried to express how difficult there three years have been for her and their two daughters. "We were together for 20 yrs. We spoke every day, at least three or four times. He was my best friend, my twin soul. I don't know how to move on. I will, but at the moment I have no idea," she tweeted.

Evans also claimed that Gruffudd had "gaslit" and "mentally tortured" her, which led her to expose his alleged actions to the public. She also said at the time, "I have lost my mind."

Shocked and Hurt

Alice claims they she knew the other woman was Wallace for three years but what hurts her more is that she always counted her as a friend. In a series of tweets and Instagram posts Evans then demanded to know whether his acting friends and co-stars knew what was going on with Wallace.

After former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Gruffudd's co-star Ella Newton sent him their congratulations on his new love, Evans asked them how long they had known about the relationship. However, she didn't get a reply.

Gruffudd, who starred in the 'Fantastic Four' film series, has not responded to Evans' claims.

On the other hand Gruffudd's fans have been trying to know more about his new girlfriend. Wallace is an Australian actress, model and producer. She was born to Kerryn Hayes and Shawn Wallace in 1992 and moved to Queensland in 2011 to establish a career in acting.

She has since starred in the 2020 short film 'Bloodline' and done TV shows like'Loveland' and 'Relations**t'. She also worked as the executive producer of 'The Rain in Spain'. Wallace has over 4,000 followers on Instagram. She reportedly met Gruffudd on the set of ABC's drama series Harrow.