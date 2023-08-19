Britney Spears Breaks Speaks Out After Split with Husband Sam Asghari in New Dance Video as She Admits She is 'Shocked' Her Marriage Is Over [WATCH]

Britney Spears has broken her silence over her split from Sam Asghari for the first time and says that she is a "little shocked." The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram and posted a dancing video of hers as she spoke out about her separation from Asghari, saying it is "honestly nobody's business but I couldn't take the pain anymore."

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together ... 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked," the 41-year-old singer told her 42.1 million Instagram followers about her 14-month marriage on Saturday.

Britney Clears the Air

"I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!," the singer added. "In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

She continued by saying that she has a desire to openly display her emotions and tears on the internet, yet she often feels compelled to conceal her vulnerabilities.

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but (for) some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally ... not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!!"

While appearing to be optimistic, the Grammy winner explained to her fans that unconditional love is the expectation and expressed her determination to remain as resilient as possible.

"And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!" she said.

The dancing video shared to her account on Friday night showed that the performer appeared to be in good spirits. She was wearing a little black crop top and a pair of low-rise bright green bikini bottoms.

Over the years, Spears has discussed how releasing videos of herself dancing has been a source of "healing" since she was released from her conservatorship.

Last year, she told her followers that she had recorded around 30 videos of herself dancing while on vacation in Maui.

"That's fun to me!!!' she explained. I know I'm not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I'm moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point ... that's healing to me!!!" she added.

End of the Love Story

Spears made her statement just two days after it was confirmed that the couple, who had been married for a year, were divorcing. According to sources, the singer and the Iranian-born actor, 29, had a "nuclear argument" at the start of August amid claims that Spears had been unfaithful.

After the altercation, it was reported that Asghari chose to move out of their shared home as he contemplated his subsequent course of action.

"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," one of the insiders told TMZ.

However, it's unlikely that Asghari will walk away from the split with a substantial financial settlement, as the robust prenuptial agreement they signed prior to their wedding in June 2022 will likely dictate the terms.

A source told Page Six that the "Family Business" actor was "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

Though the exact amount he seeks remains uncertain, the source claimed that his primary objective was obtaining a larger sum of money.

A rep for Asghari told Page Six, "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos.

"However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be." Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent concludes, "Sam has always and will always support her."

Asghari released a message regarding the divorce filing on his Instagram stories on Thursday.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the "Family Business" star wrote.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," he continued, adding "sâ€“t happens."

Prior to their split, the couple had appeared to show strong affection for each other since their initial meeting on the set of the pop superstar's music video for "Slumber Party" in October 2016.

Despite this relationship, Spears, who was still under a conservatorship, and Asghari chose to keep much of their early relationship private.

Nevertheless, after five years of dating, they ultimately got engaged in September 2021.