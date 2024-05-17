Who Is Beth Van Duyne? Georgia Republican Rich McCormick Files for Divorce Amid Affair with Fellow House GOP Colleague

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) filed for divorce earlier this month and is rumored to be romancing his House GOP colleague, Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas). The case was filed by McCormick on May 3, and a mutual restraining order was also filed, as is standard in all divorce cases in the central Georgia county.

McCormick and Miller, his second wife, share seven children and live in Suwanee, Georgia. When approached about the reason for the divorce, Miller texted DailyMail.com: "I'm sure that he will not be forthcoming." McCormick and Miller were married for 12 years. Capitol Hill insiders say McCormick has often been seen acting overly friendly toward Duyne.

Personal, Not Professional

According to one source who spoke to The New York Post, McCormick, 55, and Van Duyne, 53, have been rumored to be an item since at least January. The Daily Mail was the first to report on McCormick's breakup and his alleged relationship with Van Duyne.

In recent months, the pair were reportedly seen "holding hands under the table" during a Republican Study Committee lunch, a GOP member told the outlet.

During the State of the Union on March 7, the two were seen sitting and laughing together while watching Biden's speech.

McCormick even reached over to gently squeeze Van Duyne's arm in a tender moment captured on camera.

The member also saw McCormick "grab the small of her back" on the House floor. Two individuals separately told the Daily Mail that they had seen McCormick and Van Duyne holding hands.

When asked if the divorce involved an alleged affair with a colleague, his soon-to-be ex-wife Miller responded, "You should ask Rich and his colleague."

Van Duyne divorced her ex-husband in 2012, according to the Dallas Morning News.

An Affair and a Mariage

A spokesperson for McCormick told The New York Post that the congressman and his oncologist wife are separated, but wouldn't disclose for how long that has been the case. "Congressman McCormick and Dr. Miller have been separated for quite some time," the spokesperson said. "He has kept that private and will continue to keep his personal life out of the media spotlight."

McCormick's spokesperson also told The Post that the "rumor mill" on Capitol Hill related to McCormick and Van Duyne is "old news," but wouldn't confirm or deny that the lawmakers were in a relationship.

The first-term congressman, who represents Georgia's 6th District, shares seven children with Miller.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) accused McCormick of getting "physically aggressive" with her last year after both lawmakers introduced competing resolutions to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Greene lodged a complaint with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), alleging that her colleague "grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her."

McCormick later clarified that he was trying to "encourage" Greene after he opposed her censure resolution and the House advanced his own. He also said that he promptly apologized to her.