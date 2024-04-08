Who Was Monika Woroniecka? Top LI Pediatrician Killed after She Flies Out of Moving Airstream Trailer onto Highway While on Family Road Trip

A well-known Long Island pediatrician was killed after she fell out of a moving Airstream trailer -- desperately holding onto the door's handle – onto an upstate highway while on a family road trip over the weekend, state police and relatives said. Monika Woroniecka, 58, from Long Island, was in the silver 2024 Airstream as the family traveled along State Route 12E.

However, just after 3 p.m., the married mom and children's allergy and immunology specialist at Stony Brook Medicine fell through the door onto State Route 12E in Watertown in what authorities and family members described as a freak accident. Police have launched an investigation while the family is devastated.

Shocking Death

At the time of the incident, Woroniecka's husband, Robert, 59, was behind the wheel of the gray 2019 Ram pickup truck pulling the trailer, as stated in a press release. Suddenly, a gust of wind blew open the passenger-side door of the Airstream, and Woroniecka was thrown out while she clung desperately to the door handle.

Eyewitnesses driving behind the caravan said that she lost her grip and fell, striking her head on the highway's shoulder and sustaining fatal injuries.

She was immediately transported to Samaritan Medical Center, where medical personnel pronounced her dead.

"Cape Vincent Ambulance transported Monika to Samaritan Medical Center's Emergency Room where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased," New York State Police said.

The family was only 20 minutes away from reaching their destination, originating from their home in Stony Brook, Long Island, when the tragic incident claimed Woroniecka's life.

Family Devastated

Dr. Woroniecka is survived by at least two daughters, Helena and Alexandra, who may have been with her and Robert on the trip. Helena followed her mother into science, earning a degree in biochemistry from Stony Brook University and is currently pursuing a PhD at the University of Arizona.

Alexandra is studying at Juilliard in New York City.

Dr. Woroniecka had a distinguished career as a children's allergy and immunology specialist at Stony Brook Medicine, where she dedicated over two decades to her practice.

She treated children with a wide range of allergies including those related to food, environmental factors, medications, and bee stings. She also specialized in treating childhood asthma, as well as skin conditions such as eczema and hives.

"Dr Woroniecka likes to travel, hike, exercise, and spend time with family and friends," her work profile read.

Having grown up in Poland, Dr. Woroniecka attracted Polish-speaking patients from the surrounding region. State troopers are currently investigating the incident.