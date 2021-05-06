Who is Bebe Rexha? Keyan Safyari's GF Opens Up About Her Sexual 'Fluidity'

Pop singer Bebe Rexha, who had earlier revealed that she considers her sexuality 'fluid', has been a fan favorite among the LGBTQ. In a recent interview with Gay Times, Bebe Rexha explained that 'dating girls can be hard.' She also expressed that being a member of the LGBTQ community makes that connection with her many queer fans even more special.

The "Meant to Be" singer in an interview with Gay Times said that she doesn't have an explicit label for her sexual preferences, because to her, attraction doesn't necessarily have a label. Bebe Rexha struggles with same-sex romances as it's too emotional for her. She said that she had dated famous girls in the past. However, she wouldn't reveal their names. She also admits that her relationships with the girls were full of drama.

"What I believe about sexuality is this: It's a scale," the singer said. "Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have, she told the publication. Bebe Rexha is currently dating 37-year-old American filmmaker Keyan Safyari. "Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes. But right now, I'm in a relationship with a guy," she said adding that, "The only thing I will say is that when I'm dating a girl, it's just too emotional."

This isn't the first time Rexha is being publicly candid about her sexuality. In 2020, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter publicly came out as fluid. The "Baby, I'm Jealous" and "In the Name of Love" singer expressed that she has been able to talk about her fluid sexuality because of the massive support she's received from the LGBTQ audiences since the start of her career.

"I can't tell you how many [fans] told me that they came out to their parents and got kicked out and saved up all their money to come to [my] tour," she said. "Like, I didn't realize my music could do that, that it actually could give people strength," she said.

Who is Bebe Rexha?

Bebe Rexha was born Bleta Rexha. She is a popular American singer and songwriter who is professionally known as Bebe Rexha. In 2013, she signed with Warner Bros. Records after which Bebe Rexha penned songs for Eminem. She wrote Eminem's single "The Monster" and also contributed to writing songs recorded by Selena Gomez, Shinee and the famous Nick Jonas.

Bebe Rexha Caught Kissing Keyan Safyari

Bebe Rexha was caught kissing her boyfriend Keyan Safyari six months after they first sparked romance rumors. She gifted him a Ferrari in September and it seems they have been going strong since then. Boasting of her new filmmaker boyfriend, Rehxa said, "This guy is special. He's loving, he takes care of me, he's understanding of my career and what I do. My family loves him," according to Entertainment Tonight.