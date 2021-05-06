Who is Nick Kamen? Iconic Levis Launderette Model Dies Aged 59; Cause of Death Unknown

Nick Kamen, who was known for his iconic launderette advertisement, is dead. The Essex-born singer-cum-model was 59. He was best known for starring in the 1985 Levis 501 commercial advertisements where he took off his blue jeans and white T-shirt stripping down to his boxer shorts as women looked on. After he rose to fame for his commercial, American pop icon Madonna approached the star for a collaboration. Madonna contacted Kamen to record the synth-pop-track True Blue in which she provided backing vocals.

Following the news of Nick Kamen's death, many celebrities including boy George, Judie Tzuke and Ricky Simmonds spoke out in tribute on social media platforms. George shared a throwback picture of Nick and captioned it, "R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen." Singer Judie Tzuke also took to her official social media handle to express that she was "so sad" to hear of the singer's death, saying that both Nick and his brother Barry, a model-cum-stylist who died in 2015, had "gone far too soon."

Meanwhile, former Grange Hill star Ricky Simmonds stated that he remembers Kamen for having "the aura and charisma of a superstar." Nick Kamen was born Ivor Neville Kamen and rose to fame in 1984 when he featured on the cover of style magazine The Face wearing a ski hat lipstick and aviator sunglasses.

However, it was Nick's performance in the 1980 Levi's advertisement that really caught public attention and imagination. The Roger Lyons directorial advertisement was also counted among the 100 greatest ads of all time.

Nick Kamen's Cause of Death

The news of Kamen's death has been received today. It has been said that the popular model Kamen passed away Tuesday night. However, the cause of Kamen's death has not been disclosed yet by his family or relatives. The British model cum singer was born on April 15, 1962, at Harlow in the United Kingdom.

The iconic ad of Nick Kamen: Watch video