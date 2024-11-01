Who is Beatrice Keul? Former Swiss Beauty Queen Becomes 28th Woman to Accuse Donald Trump of Groping in Explosive New Allegation

Another woman has come forward with claims of sexual misconduct against former U.S. President Donald Trump, marking the 28th allegation. Beatrice Keul, a former Miss Switzerland contestant, accuses Trump of groping her in 1993 during a private meeting at New York's Plaza Hotel. Keul, 53, recently discovered travel documents related to her trip from Zurich to New York and felt compelled to share her story.

Keul placed second in the Miss Switzerland competition in 1992 and later advanced to the Miss Europe finals. She alleges that Trump noticed her after these events and extended an invitation to his American Dream Pageant, offering an all-expenses-paid trip to New York and Atlantic City. At the time, she was both a Swiss bank executive and part-time model and recalls being thrilled by the chance to visit New York and meet Trump.

According to Keul, Trump's actions mirrored accusations made by several other women over the years, including writer E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded damages after claiming Trump assaulted her in a New York department store. Keul's accusations add to the list of women alleging similar conduct.

In November 1993, Keul arrived in Atlantic City to attend Trump's pageant at Trump's Castle Casino. After several days of events, she and the other contestants were taken to the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. Keul recalls Trump giving her special attention, greeting her with a mispronounced, "Ah, we finally meet, Miss Cool."

Following a press luncheon, a Trump staffer approached Keul to set up a private meeting. She was escorted to one of the Plaza's upper suites, expecting a business discussion. Instead, she alleges, Trump immediately "jumped" on her. "He kissed me on the lips and neck, and tried to lift my dress, groping me," she told the Daily Mail. Keul resisted, telling him to stop and trying to push him away. She believes her height helped her keep him at a distance, allowing her to regain control of the situation.

She then diverted his attention by suggesting they "talk first." Trump eventually slowed down and held her hand, asking if she would like a drink and offering to help her study at New York University if she decided to stay in the U.S. She agreed to meet him again, but only as a way to avoid confrontation.

Keul said she felt fortunate to have been able to resist his advances, explaining that her established career and self-confidence helped her say no. Reflecting on other pageant contestants, she sympathized, "It's sad for those who don't know how to say no or don't have the courage or opportunity to say no."

Just days ago, former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams also accused Trump of groping her in front of Jeffrey Epstein in 1993. Williams claims Trump touched her without consent, detailing an incident at Trump Tower where he allegedly placed his hands on her and "rubbed his hands up and down" her body. Both Williams and Keul add to the long list of women who have publicly accused Trump of inappropriate behavior.

These allegations emerge amid Trump's continued presence in U.S. politics, raising questions as the 2024 presidential election approaches.