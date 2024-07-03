Pink Abruptly Calls Off Switzerland Show as Her Team Says Singer Canceled Tour Date Due to 'Illness'

Pink called off her July 3 concert in Bern, Switzerland, following her medical team's recommendation. The 44-year-old artist, known for her hit "Raise Your Glass," shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday."

"I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow." Although Pink did not reveal details, her management said in a Instagram statement that the Summer Carnival tour date was canceled due to "illness."

Last-Minute Cancelation

Pink further expressed her disappointment, adding: "I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon."

Tickets can be refunded at the original place of purchase.

Her July 3 performance would have been the second of back-to-back shows at Wankdorf Stadium.

The show cancellation follows the star's remarkable perseverance through food poisoning during her June 11 performance in Cardiff, Wales.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer posted a video ahead of the show in Wales, and wrote: "CARDIFF WALES I FREAKING LOVE IT HERE AND I CANNOT WAIT TO MAKE MORE MEMORIES WITH YOU TONIGHT!!!!! A LITTLE FOOD POISONING CANT STOP US. Let's gooooooooooooooooooooooooooo #whatcramps #summercarnival2024 #spinmefaster."

"I am starting the tour off with a stomach bug and my period. Very exciting stuff. I'm 44. I wear a leotard to work, and life could not be better," she added at the time.

Tour Going to Continue

The Summer Carnival tour is scheduled to continue across Europe until November. Pink's daughter, Willow, traveled with her on tour for a while, but last week marked the 12-year-old's final performances on the road.

"This weekend's shows were Willow's last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams," Pink captioned a post June 28.

"I promised I wouldn't cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn't hyperventilate through our hug."

"It's wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I'm beyond proud. We all are. I'm gonna miss you so much. ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

The mother-daughter team is famous for their touching duets, such as the song "Cover Me in Sunshine."

The singer and her husband, ex-motocross racer Carey Hart, also have a son named Jameson, who is 7 years old.