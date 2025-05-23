David Shapiro and Daniel Williams: Story of the Year, Sum 41 Music Agent and Ex-Devil Wears Prada Drummer Killed in San Diego Private Jet Crash

David Shapiro, 42, a big shot in the music industry, was confirmed as one of the victims of the plane crash in San Diego on Thursday, according to his agency. Meanwhile, Daniel Williams, the former drummer for The Devil Wears Prada, is also believed to be killed in the crash.

Shapiro was a co-founder of Sound Talent Group (STG), a booking agency that represents popular bands such as Sum 41, Story of the Year, and Parkway Drive. "We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends ... Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time," the agency said in a statement shared with Billboard.

Tragic Death of Stars

Just before the flight took off, Williams shared on his Instagram Stories what appeared to be a photo of the ill-fated plane, captioned "Flying back with @davevelocity." He also uploaded two photos showing the plane's control panel, adding a caption that read, "Hey. Hey ... you ... look at me ... I'm the (co)pilot now."

At least two other STG employees also died when the private jet traveling from Teterboro, New Jersey, crashed into a residential area in San Diego—home to military families—around 4 a.m. on Thursday while residents were asleep, according to reports.

Authorities believe that there were no survivors among those on board the aircraft. Also, at least eight people on the ground sustained serious injuries.

Beyond his work in the music industry, Shapiro was also a passionate pilot and a licensed flight instructor with 15 years of flying experience, according to the website for his aviation school, Velocity Aviation.

The aircraft involved in the crash was a Cessna 550, which has a capacity of up to 10 passengers, though the FAA said that the exact number of people aboard has not yet been determined.

"From BASE jumping to aerobatic flying, Helicopters to twin engines, flight instructing to furthering his own education, doesn't matter to Dave as long as he gets to be in the sky," the company's website reads.

Not Clear Who was Piloting Aircraft

Airport authorities said that the doomed flight took off from Teterboro, New Jersey, on Wednesday night and made a refueling stop in Wichita along the way. Located about six miles from Manhattan, Teterboro is a frequently used departure point for private and corporate aircraft.

Cessna Citation II jets are currently listed on Trade-a-Plane.com with price tags ranging from $900,000 to $1.3 million.

Christopher Moore, who lives just one block away from where the crash occurred, said he and his wife were jolted awake by a loud explosion. They saw flames and smoke, prompting them to quickly grab their two small children and escape.

"It was definitely horrifying for sure, but sometimes you've just got to drop your head and get to safety," he said.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it happened amid thick morning fog near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. "You could barely see in front of you," said Eddy, the assistant fire chief.