Who Is Axel Rudakubana? Suspect in Fatal Southport Stabbing Identified as It Is Revealed He Will Turn 18 Next Week

The UK teenager charged with fatally stabbing three young girls and injuring 10 others at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class was publicly named for the first time on Thursday as Axel Rudakubana. Rudakubana, 17, was born in Cardiff, Wales, to Rwandan parents, as reported by the BBC.

The cold-blooded murderer is now facing charges for the murders of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, along with the attempted murder of eight other children, a yoga teacher, and a businessman. Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary said that although Rudakubana is not yet an adult, he can be named given that he will turn 18 next week.

Baby-Faced Murderer

The court's decision to reveal the suspect's identity aimed to "remove the mystery" surrounding him online, according to ITVX. Police have not provided a motive for the crime, but the charges indicate that the alleged weapon used was a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

For his brief five-minute hearing at Liverpool City Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Rudakubana appeared in a gray tracksuit and black slippers, ITVX reported.

The judge noted that the defendant's upcoming 18th birthday on Wednesday might lead to "additional provocations for public unrest."

During the 55-minute hearing, Axel kept his face covered by pulling his sweatshirt up to his hairline. He declined to speak, even to confirm his name, and was seen rocking back and forth at times.

According to ITVX, the victims' families were not in attendance at the court.

Came in a Taxi and Killed Innocent Kids

On Monday morning, Rudakubana is believed to have taken a taxi to Hart Space, a dance school in the coastal town of Southport, where he allegedly attacked children and other participants at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop.

Two young girls died at the scene, and a third was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday.

Rudakubana is believed to have acted alone, and police have indicated that the attack is not considered to be related to terrorism.

Axel is scheduled to appear next at Liverpool Crown Court on October 25, with a provisional trial set to begin on January 20, lasting six weeks.