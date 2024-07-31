Who Killed Anita Rose? Suffolk Mother's Death Remains a Mystery as Post-mortem Examination Remains Inconclusive, More Tests Needed

A post-mortem examination has failed to determine the cause of death for Anita Rose, a 57-year-old mother of six. She was found unconscious after walking her dog in Brantham, Suffolk, last Wednesday.

Anita Rose left her home around 5am to walk her springer spaniel, Bruce. She was discovered by a passerby at 6.25am with severe head injuries and was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where she passed away on Sunday.

On Saturday, a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later re-arrested on suspicion of murder after Ms. Rose's death. He has been bailed until October 25. Additionally, a 37-year-old woman from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods connected to the incident and has also been bailed until October 25.

Suffolk Police reported that a Home Office post-mortem was conducted on Monday, but the cause of death remains undetermined pending further tests. The Major Investigation Team continues to treat this case as a murder.

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and all leads are being pursued to understand the events leading up to Anita's death. He reassured the community that the police are working diligently to solve the case and support Anita's family.

Brown acknowledged the community's concerns about the suspect being released on bail, explaining that arrests in complex investigations may change as more evidence becomes available. He assured residents that police are actively investigating and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police will conduct checks in the Rectory Lane area and on train services between Ipswich and Manningtree. Officers will distribute leaflets with investigation details and a QR code to the Major Investigations Portal.

Anita Rose was found on a track near a water treatment plant and railway line off Rectory Lane. Police are asking residents with CCTV or doorbell cameras to review their footage for any helpful information.

Detectives are still searching for a pink zip-up jacket Anita was believed to be wearing at the time of the incident. Superintendent Brown advised residents to remain vigilant and inform others of their whereabouts when going out.

The investigation remains a priority, with police continuing house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage to uncover what happened to Anita Rose.