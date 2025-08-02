Who Is Austin Robert Drummond? Frantic Manhunt for Convicted Felon Who Killed Tennessee Before Abandoning 7-Month-Old Girl in Car

A frantic manhunt is underway for a convicted felon believed to have killed a family in Tennessee before leaving their 7-month-old baby girl, still strapped in her car seat, in the yard of a stranger's home nearly 40 miles from the crime scene. Police released a photo of Austin Robert Drummond on Thursday, warning that the suspect is likely "armed and dangerous."

The 28-year-old killer, now listed on the bureau's Most Wanted List, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder along with several other offenses connected to the unusual case. However, the frantic search for Drummond has not yielded yet and cops are now seeking help from the public.

Killer at Large

The search for Drummond began after the infant girl was found abandoned in her car seat in the front yard of an unsuspecting resident in Tigrett, in northwest Tennessee, on Tuesday afternoon.

A 911 caller reported that the baby had been left by someone driving a minivan or a mid-sized SUV.

While authorities worked urgently to locate the baby's family, investigators found the bodies of her four relatives just a few hours later in Tiptonville.

The victims were identified as the infant's parents, Matthew Wilson, 21, and Adrianna Williams, 21, along with her maternal grandmother, Cortney Rose, 38, and her uncle, Braydon Williams, 15.

According to officials, the suspect is in a relationship with Rose's half-sister. Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive behind the killings.

Killer Has Lengthy Rap Sheet

Drummond, who has an extensive criminal history, was released from prison late last year after serving 13 years for aggravated robbery and other offenses, Fox13 reported. Given his history of violence, authorities searching for him believe he is likely armed and dangerous, according to District Attorney Danny Goodman.

Investigators described Drummond as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

He may be driving a 2016 Audi A3 with Tennessee license plate RI 01896. The car reportedly has damage on the driver's side.