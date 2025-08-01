Woman Arrested in North Carolina After Video Emerges of Her Engaging in Sexual Acts with a Dog

A Virginia woman was arrested and charged over a video of her involvement in sodomy or unnatural sexual acts with an animal, according to deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

On May 6, deputies said they were made aware of a video showing inappropriate and unlawful sexual acts involving a canine. The investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. During the investigation, officials said they learned the offense had occurred in southern Alamance County, North Carolina.

After reviewing the video and interviews, the suspect was identified as 29-year-old Sydney Raeann Moon Bayless, of Danville, Virginia. She was arrested and charged with felony crimes against nature in Alamance County.

According to court records, the offense occurred in early 2023 with a black dog. Bayless was given a bond of $3,000, which she has since posted.

Under current North Carolina law, crimes against nature (sodomy or unnatural sexual acts with a person or an animal)— is classified as a Class I felony. A Class I felony typically carries a potential sentence of approximately 3 to 12 months in prison, depending on the individual's criminal record and the sentencing grid standards.