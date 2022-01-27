Who is Ashley Rison? Former Ohio Coach, Teacher's Aide Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Student, Destroying Evidence

A former New Miami High School softball and basketball coach is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Ashley Rison, of Hamilton, has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual battery and one charge each of tampering with evidence and furnishing alcohol to an underage person.

Rison Engaged in Sexual Acts with the Student 8 Times

According to the indictment, Rison engaged in sexual conduct with the student eight times in April 2021. She also is accused of supplying the student with alcohol in March 2021 and tampering with evidence in May 2021 to impede an investigation.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser declined to discuss details of the case, but he did say there was only one victim and the sexual acts were consensual. "We are not alleging a rape by force," he noted.

She was booked into the county jail Wednesday afternoon, jail officials confirmed.

"It's a serious case," Gmoser said. "We take these cases very seriously."

Rison Quit Her Job After She Was Reported to Authorities

Rison quit her job at New Miami on May 3, 2021, the same day the alleged crimes were reported to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. Rison began working for the district in August 2015 and was also a teacher's aide at New Miami High School.

"Ashley Ra-Nae Rison is no longer employed by the New Miami Local School Board. Effective May 3, 2021, Ms. Rison resigned her position as Paraprofessional and Coach. New Miami Local Schools has no further comment at this time," Superintendent Rhonda Parker told FOX19 NOW in a statement.

"We trust the teachers to protect our children, not violate them," Sheriff Richard Jones said.

This is the second such incident to have taken place at an Ohio high school this month. As previously reported. Earlier this month, a teacher's aide from Licking Heights High School in Pataskala, Ohio, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and tampering with evidence after admitting to having having sexual intercourse with a student in the parking lot of the school and a local church.