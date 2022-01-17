Ohio Teacher's Aide Fired, Arrested for Having Sex with Student in School, Church Parking Lot

A teacher's aide in Pataskala, Ohio, has been fired and arrested this week over a sexual relationship with a student.

Mackenzee D. Webb, 26, a Licking Heights' teacher's aide, was arrested on Thursday by Pataskala police and charged with sexual battery and tampering with evidence.

Webb Admitted to Having Sex with the Student, Erasing Messages

According to a criminal complaint filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court, Licking Heights High School reported a concern about a possible sexual relationship between a student and a teacher's aide, who was identified as Webb.

A Pataskala police detective then interviewed Webb, who admitted to having sexual intercourse with the student multiple times between Dec. 31 and Jan. 12. Each incident allegedly happened in the parking lot of Licking Heights Middle School and the parking lot of a Pataskala church.

Webb provided her cell phone to the detective and admitted that she had erased messages on Instagram as well as messages on her cell phone exchanged between her and the student. Detectives inspected the device and found conversations that hinted at a romantic relationship between the two, court documents show.

The detective also spoke to the student who admitted to the relationship and confirmed the locations of the sexual activity.

Webb Fired from the District the Day Charges were Filed

The district terminated Webb's employment on Thursday, the same day charges were filed against her.

Licking Heights Local Schools Superintendent Philip Wagner said the district immediately contacted Pataskala police as soon as officials learned of the allegations and an investigation is underway.

In a statement Friday, Wagner said, "The District is grateful to those who brought this matter to official attention, consistent with our constant encouragement to all students, staff and families: "If you see something, say something."

A grand jury will review the case for possible indictment and possible additional charges. If convicted, Webb faces up to 36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.