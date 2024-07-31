Who Is Ashley Benefield? Florida Ballerina Who Campaigned for Trump Now Accused of Killing Her Husband, Becoming the 'Black Swan' on Trial

The "Black Swan" murder trial resumed with closing arguments on Tuesday morning. This high-profile case centers on Ashley Benefield, a Florida ballerina accused of killing her husband, Doug Benefield. Despite Doug's public image as an ideal husband, defense attorneys argue he was violent and abusive in private.

Ashley Benefield, 33, took the stand on Friday, describing her marriage as a "nightmare" and expressing fear for her life. She testified that Doug, a technology consultant and former military officer, had a history of abusive behavior. Charged with second-degree murder, Ashley claimed she shot Doug in self-defense on September 27, 2020, while they were preparing to move to Maryland.

Assistant State Attorney Suzanne O'Donnell contends that Ashley's motive was a custody battle. O'Donnell argued that Ashley was determined to win custody of their 2-year-old daughter, even if it meant killing Doug. According to O'Donnell, Ashley's actions were premeditated and driven by her desire to end the marriage.

The case has been referred to as the "Black Swan" murder due to Doug's career. This nickname, inspired by the 2010 film about a troubled ballet dancer, has been criticized by Ashley as sensationalist. She believes the media portrayal has unfairly painted her as a villain.

On Monday, the defense rested its case, presenting several witnesses including a real estate broker, a sheriff's investigator, and psychologist Jason Quintal. Quintal testified that Doug was domineering and controlling but also dedicated to fixing their troubled relationship. The defense argued that Doug's abusive behavior justified Ashley's actions.

Ashley testified that during the move, Doug attacked her, which prompted her to grab a gun in self-defense. She claimed Doug continued to advance toward her, forcing her to shoot. O'Donnell disputed this account, suggesting that Doug's injuries were minor and that he was not a threat at the time of the shooting.

Doug's family has strongly rejected Ashley's version of events. His brother Tommie criticized her testimony as theatrical, while Doug's daughter from a previous marriage accused Ashley of malicious intent. She argued that Ashley's actions were aimed at destroying their family.

As the jury considers the evidence, the trial's outcome will hinge on the interpretation of Ashley's motives and actions in this dramatic case.