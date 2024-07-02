Shocking Video Shows Police Cruiser Passing as Illegal Migrant Jhon Moises Chacaguasay-Ilbis Carries Woman's Body from Airbnb, Watch

A disturbing video has surfaced, showing what appears to be a police cruiser driving by just as an illegal immigrant from Ecuador carries a woman's limp body out of an Airbnb in Syracuse, New York.

Jhon Moises Chacaguasay-Ilbis, 21, has been charged with murdering 21-year-old Joselyn Jhoana Toaquiza on her birthday.

Authorities allege that Chacaguasay-Ilbis arranged to meet Toaquiza at his Airbnb on June 18. After suffocating her, he allegedly buried her body in a shallow grave in an upstate New York park, according to the New York Post.

The video, shared on X by Collin Rugg, shows Chacaguasay-Ilbis hauling Toaquiza's body out of the house on his back. At that exact moment, a police cruiser drove by without realizing what was happening.

Relationship Between Victim and Suspect

It is believed that Chacaguasay-Ilbis and Toaquiza attended elementary school together in Ecuador. In January 2023, Chacaguasay-Ilbis crossed the border illegally in El Paso, Texas, and was released due to a lack of holding space.

Toaquiza also crossed the southern border illegally into Lukeville, Arizona, in June 2023, according to Homeland Security sources. She was initially in Border Patrol custody and expressed fear of returning to Ecuador due to threats from a former romantic partner. It is unclear if Chacaguasay-Ilbis was the person she feared. She was eventually released with a future court date and planned to go to Chicago.

Surveillance footage shows Chacaguasay-Ilbis and Toaquiza entering the Airbnb together. After Toaquiza's murder, Chacaguasay-Ilbis turned himself in. He has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. In Syracuse City Court, he claimed he could not recall the alleged murder because he was too drunk.