Who is Aruna Khilanani? NYC Shrink Tells Yale Audience She Fantasizes Shooting White People in Head

A New York-based psychiatrist, who was invited by Yale University in April, told the audience during her speech that she had fantasies of "unloading a revolver into the head of any white person" who got in her way. Dr. Aruna Khilanani made the race-hating virtual remarks during an event titled Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind organized by Yale School of Medicine's Child Study Center.

The audio of her 50-minute lecture was published on journalist Bari Weiss' Substack blog on Friday. Khilanani, who has previously taught at Cornell, Columbia and New York universities, made a series of stunning comments during her talk that was largely based on the psychology behind "whiteness."

Showing Her Hatred

The virtual lecture was posted in on the substack online platform of former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss on Friday, along with an interview of Khilanani taken by writer and podcaster Katie Herzog. However, her remarks haven't gone down well with most.

"I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f**king favor," Khilanani said during the talk.

The talk was a much hyped affair. The flyer promoting the talk, "The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind" included "learning objectives" such as "Set up white people's absence of empathy towards black rage as a problem" and "Understand how white people are psychologically dependent on black rage."

However, not too many expected that Khilanani would spew so much race related venom with her remarks. She opened her remarks by telling the audience, "I'm gonna say a lot of things, and it will probably provoke a lot of responses, and I want you to just maybe observe them in yourself."

She then added "prayers up for DMX" before discussing what she described as the "intense rage and futility" people of color purportedly feel when talking to white people about racism.

She went on to say that white people feel they are being bullied when people of color bring up race. She described it as a "psychological predicament" while white people always make race-related remarks about people of color.

"They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we. We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath," she said.

"We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain't gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It's like banging your head against a brick wall. It's just like sort of not a good idea."

Against The Whites

Almost throughout her speech, Khilanani kept on stressing that whites are low on intellect and it is useless to argue with them. Khilanani said speaking to white people about race was "useless" because she says they are not at same level of conversation.

"Nothing makes me angrier than a white person who tells me not to be angry, because they have not seen real anger yet," she said adding that she "systematically" cut off most of her former white friends "around five years ago.

At various other points, she described white people as being "out of their minds" and said that they make her "blood boil." Her lecture was initially made available only to students and faculty and carried a warning that said it contained "profanity and imagery for violence."

Khilanani, who describes in her profile on the Independent Doctors of New York Web site that she has "expertise in treating patients who may be curious about questions around their identity", claimed that her interview was only made available to students and faculties internally after Yale received calls from some to release it.

The psychiatrist is now accusing the University of trying to suppress her by not releasing the footage of her talk publicly. In recent weeks, she also took to TikTok to push for video of her talk to be made public. A caption on one of her TikTok's reads: "My talk at Yale Child Study Center was just released internally. Unnamed and untitled like the privilege it protects."

In her interview with Herzog, Khilanani also shared an e-mail she said was forwarded to her from the dean that read: "Good morning, I was surprised to see the announcement for tomorrow's [talk].

"I imagine replacing the words 'white mind' with 'Asian mind' or 'gay mind' as we work towards equity and inclusion and unity. I wonder what impact this presentation will have," the dean had written in an email.

In response, Khilanani wrote: "When I'm breaking this down psychologically, what they're saying on some level is like, 'We need things to be the same. If you can say "white," we can say "Asian."

"Psychologically, they're actually making a false equivalence," she said. "What they're doing psychologically is obliterating the difference between white and Asian, and if you obliterate the difference there's no f–king problem here, so shut up, you're the real racist. That's how it functions psychologically."