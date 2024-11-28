Who is Arshdeep Singh? International Student Arrested in Canada for Series of Sexual Assaults Posing as Fake Rideshare Driver

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)in Canada after being accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in recent weeks. The suspect, identified as Arshdeep Singh from Brampton, was taken into custody by Peel Regional Police (PRP) following a series of disturbing incidents.

According to PRP, Singh allegedly lured three women into his vehicle by pretending to be a rideshare driver. The victims, all of Indian descent and fluent in Punjabi, were targeted at bus stops in Brampton and surrounding areas.

The first assault occurred on November 8 at around 7 a.m. when Singh approached a woman waiting at a bus stop in Brampton. Driving a black sedan, he offered the woman a ride and then took her to a location in Vaughan, where he allegedly assaulted her.

In a similar incident, Singh targeted another woman just 45 minutes later, again at a bus stop. He lured her into his car and drove her to the same area where he allegedly committed the assault.

A third assault took place on November 16, when Singh approached yet another woman at a bus stop around 6:45 a.m. He offered her a ride in a different vehicle, taking her to a secluded area and sexually assaulting her.

The police have charged Singh with several offenses, including three counts of kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault by strangulation, robbery, and two counts of uttering threats. Investigators believe that Singh is responsible for all three incidents, as he spoke Punjabi to the victims in each case.

Singh, who arrived in Canada as an international student in 2022, now faces serious charges in connection with these crimes. PRP has warned the public to avoid accepting unsolicited rides from strangers, urging people to take precautions when using transportation services.

"This arrest was made possible by the hard work and dedication of our investigative team," said PRP Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich. "We remain committed to stopping gender-based and sexual violence and will continue to hold offenders accountable."

The police are continuing their investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.