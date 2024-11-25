Who Is Arne Bye? Gynecologist Accused of Raping 87 Women in Norway's Biggest Abuse Scandal of Norway

In a case that has left Norway in disbelief, a former village doctor is on trial for allegedly raping 87 women over 20 years. The victims, aged between 14 and 67, were reportedly assaulted in his clinic and their homes. The case, considered the largest sexual abuse scandal in Norway's history, has shaken the small town of Frosta, where the accused had served as a trusted doctor for years.

Arne Bye, 55, is accused of exploiting his position to abuse 94 women, including two minors. He faces charges of rape and misconduct involving patients under the guise of medical treatment. Bye has pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and 35 cases of abuse of authority but denies most allegations. If convicted, he could face up to 21 years in prison.

Disturbing Evidence Revealed

Police investigations unearthed over 6,000 hours of video recordings of Bye's examinations, many filmed without the victims' consent. Prosecutors claim the doctor conducted invasive gynecological exams, inserting objects into patients without medical justification. Victims have described excruciating pain and humiliation during these sessions.

One victim, referred to as Woman Number 18, testified about her harrowing experience. She visited Bye for a sore throat but was told to undress for an abdominal examination. "I thought he was my doctor, so I did as he said," she recounted, adding the experience was so painful she feared for her life.

Other women reported similar invasive procedures, including unnecessary gynecological examinations and abdominal massages. Video evidence presented in court showed Bye using multiple cameras to record the assaults, which he claimed were for legal protection.

Allegations of Systemic Abuse

The scale of the alleged crimes has stunned the community. Bye was a respected public figure, serving as a doctor to hundreds. The indictment also revealed that some victims' family members, including a mother and daughter, were targeted.

Prosecutors highlighted the graphic nature of the evidence. "We have video recordings of the assaults themselves. This provides a unique evidentiary situation," said state attorney Richard Haugen Lyng.

Despite the severity of the charges, Bye was allowed to remain in his position until formal charges were filed in 2023. Investigations began in 2022 after health authorities raised concerns.

Community Outrage and Legal Proceedings

The trial has ignited widespread outrage and calls for stricter monitoring of healthcare professionals. Many in Frosta expressed disbelief that such crimes could go unnoticed for decades.

Bye has admitted to partial responsibility, acknowledging some actions but denying their sexual nature. His defense claims the videos were never intended for personal viewing and were only revisited as part of the case.

The trial continues as Norway grapples with the gravity of the allegations. Authorities have pledged to hold Bye accountable while addressing systemic issues that may have enabled the abuse to persist undetected.