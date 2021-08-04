Who Are Maxwell Berry's Parents? Drunk Ohio Man Gropes Breasts of Flight Attendants [Viral Video]

Maxwell Berry, a 22-year-old man, was arrested after he groped two female flight attendants and assaulted a male flight attendant, mid-air. The incident took place on the Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami.

Berry, who graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, with degrees in finance economics and finance, was given an award for being a "perfect role model," and for leading the "fight to dismantle fraternity stereotypes," a Zoom video posted by Ohio Wesleyan shows.

Berry Groped Breasts of the Female Flight Attendants

The New York Times reported that Berry, who was seated in 28 D, while ordering his third drink on the flight, brushed the empty cup against a female flight attendant. The flight attendant immediately told him, "Don't touch me."

Later, the intoxicated man, who had spilled drink on his shirt, emerged shirtless from the bathroom, according to the criminal complaint. It was then he was asked by a male attendant to wear a shirt. After the flight attendant helped Berry get a shirt out of his carry-on luggage, he walked around the cabin for about 15 minutes.

It was during this point that he groped the breasts of another female flight attendant, who asked him to not touch her and sit down. The criminal complaint stated that Berry later put his arms around the same two flight attendants and groped their breasts.

Berry Abused, Threatened Crew Members

Following the ruckus, Berry was made to sit on his seat. A viral video shows him abusing the crew members and fellow passengers. "You guys f*cking suck!" he yelled. "My parents are worth $2 million! my Grandpa is worth more than your fucking life..." Berry is seeing yelling in the viral video which has generated over 9.5 million views.

A male attendant then approaches Berry repeatedly asking him to calm down. However, Berry is seen punching the attendant in the face with a fist.

The violent and intoxicated passenger was then restrained by the crew members and several passengers. Berry was tied to the seat with the help of a duct tape and seat belt extender.

Frontier Airlines Suspends Crew Members

Following the incident, the airline suspended its crew members. The airline had told CNN that the crew members "will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of an investigation."

However, after facing severe backlash on social media and the criticism from the union representing its flight attendants for its "knee-jerk reaction to a short video clip that did not show the full incident," the airline offered support to its staff members.

In a statement the Denver-based airlines said that it maintains the utmost value, respect, concern and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight.

"We are supporting the needs of these team members and are working with law enforcement to fully support the prosecution of the passenger involved," it read.