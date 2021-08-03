Did US Military Arrest Bill Gates for Engaging in Child Trafficking? Here is the Truth

A viral claim suggesting that Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates was arrested by the US Military for engaging in child trafficking has been found to be a hoax. The fake news went gone viral on social media with many users falling prey to it.

Gates, who has been embroiled in controversies generated by the anti-vaxxers, has remained a hot favorite of those churning out fake news or hoax.

How Did the Hoax Start?

The viral claim was made by the website Real Raw News. The outlet published an article titled, "Military Arrests Bill Gates."

"The U.S. military on Tuesday arrested Microsoft founder Bill Gates, charging the socially awkward misfit with child trafficking and other unspeakable crimes against America and its people.

Sources within the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps told Real Raw News that the military had spent months trying to capture Gates, but the elusive billionaire had used his wealth and Deep State contacts to evade arrest, somehow keeping a step ahead of the military's manhunt.

But on Tuesday, July 27, the U.S. Marines were able to apprehend him at a property he secretly owned in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina," read the article on the website.

The outlet also claimed that the billionaire was charged with crimes related to COVID-19 vaccine and running a child trafficking ring in connivance with dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Social Media Abuzz With Rumors

The social media was abuzz with news of Gates' 'arrest'. "Rumours has it that GÃ¤tÄ™s been "Arrested " Hopefully it's true," wrote a user.

"I read some where bill gates got arrested the other day for trafficking children but ima need to my research. If anybody has any info send it ovaaaa," read another tweet.

"Woke up this morning to hear the US military has arrested Bill Gates in connection with Epstein, amongst other things. Is this true?" questioned a user.

Quashing the claim made by the outlet, Snopes reported that it was a satirical piece and was not true. The outlet claimed that Real Raw News carries a disclaimer indicating its stories may not be true. "This website contains humor, parody, and satire," the site's About Us page states. "We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on [sic] legal counsel."

The fact checking website also stated that two days alleged 'arrest' Gates was pursing activities, including the support of equestrian sports