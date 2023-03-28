Who are Audrey Hale's Parents? Nashville Shooter's Mother Advocated Gun Control, Condemned School Shootings

Hours after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman, was shot dead by the cops following a shooting spree at the Nashville Christian school on Monday, Norma Fort Hale, her mother said that it was a difficult time for the family as they lost a daughter. Hale's massacre at the Christian academy left six dead including three children.

Hale's Mother Released Petitions for Gun Control

The police released a video of Hale revealing how she managed to gain entry to the academy. The video shows Hale, donning a red cap arriving in her car.

She can be seen shattering the glass of the doors leading into the building and walking in with her gun. She then starts shooting in various locations. Hale was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun according to the police.

Heavy reported that Hale's mother deleted her Facebook page soon after her daughter was identified as the shooter. Claiming that Norma posted frequently about gun control and school shootings, the outlet reported that she is a "Coordinator at The Village Chapel" and "Former Meals Ministry Coordinator & Volunteer Coordinator at The Village Chapel."

In a post made in 2019, Norma while sharing an image, wrote, "Found this in a devotional book I loaned to Audrey....â¤ï¸ #divinediscovery #perfecttimingofcourse."

In March 2018, Norma shared a link to a Sandy Hook Promise petition to "keep guns out of schools," and captioned it, "So important!" In February 2018, Norma Hale, the suspect's mom, shared another link to a Sandy Hook Promise petition to "make large-capacity gun magazines illegal," the outlet reported.

Neighbors Express Shock

Speaking to Daily Beast, Sean Brashears, a former neighbor of the family expressed shock on the entire incident. "If I had to imagine, Audrey's parents are probably just as shocked as everybody in the neighborhood is...It just doesn't seem real," he said.

"There's nothing that would have led me to believe that she was capable of such a thing or that she or anybody in that family would have access to, much less ever used, a gun. They just don't seem like the family that, like, is around guns. They're not talking about going to a gun range or they're not going hunting," he told the outlet.

Another person close to the family said that Hale was autistic, but high-functioning. "And relatively recently announced she was transgender, identifying as he/him," unnamed source added.

As per the outlet, Norma said that it was a difficult time for the family now. "It's very difficult now, we ask for privacy. I really can't talk right now, I think I lost my daughter today," she said.