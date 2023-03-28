Audrey Hale: Transgender Nashville Shooter Was High on Testosterone Before Mass Shooting? Social Media Rife With Speculations

Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old who went on a shooting rampage at The Covenant School on Monday morning identified herself as a transgender and listed he/him pronouns on her LinkedIn profile. The attack left six, including three children dead.

The victims of the mass shooting have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Hale Had Planned the Attack

A former student at the Nashville-based private Presbyterian school, Hale reportedly planned the attack with detailed maps and surveillance records of the private Christian academy.

According to the Metro Nashville police the 28-year-old fired multiple shots inside the academy and the cops before being shot dead. Fox News reported as per Nashville police chief John Drake, the shooter gained entry to the Christian academy after shooting through a locked door around 10:13 a.m. Hale was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun as she went on to climb the stairs to the second floor, the police chief revealed.

"She targeted random students in the school ... whoever she came in contact with, she fired rounds," Drake added.

According to the outlet, Hale describes herself as a graphic designer who creates logos for businesses on her LinkedIn profile. The profile further added that she graduated from Nossi College of Art with a degree in illustration and graphic design last year.

Was Hale High on Testosterone?

Soon after reports of the Nashville shooter being a transgender emerged, social media users questioned if she was taking some kind of hormonal therapy and was high on testosterone.

"Audrey Hale was a 28-year-old woman with gender dysphoria who "identified" as a man. She was probably taking testosterone. As an adult, she can make that choice. Who cares? But her mental health problems were obviously NOT solved by transitioning," tweeted a user.

"If it weren't for the Testosterone Audrey Hale had been gaslit into injecting into their veins by the trans lobby... multiple dead children today would almost certainly be alive," wrote another user.

"Can you find out when it, Audrey Hale, Aiden, he/she - had a testosterone shot last? If our trans school shooter in Nashville Tennessee was hopped up on male hormone, surely it explains the violence with guns. War on testosterone? Where's the manifesto?" questioned a user.

"It was a biological woman named Audrey Elizabeth Hale transitioning to a male named Aiden Hale. She was probably taking testosterone, which is damned volatile when mixed with natural estrogen in the endocrine system. The docs behind this are CRIMINALS," opined a user.