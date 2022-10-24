Who is Anton Krasovsky? Russia Today Presenter Calls For Death of Ukrainian Children by Drowning, Jokes About Rape of Elderly Women

Anton Krasovsky, Director of Broadcasting for Russian state-controlled RT media, was caught calling for the death of Ukrainian children by drowning. He also spoke about rapes and killings of Ukrainian women.

Krasovsky Spoke About Rape of Ukrainian Women

The video of the graphic exchange between Krasovsky and writer Sergei Lukayanenko was uploaded on social media by Russian Media Monitor creator Julia Davis.

As Lukyanenko spoke about Viagra packs being given to Russian soldiers during Ukrainian invasion, Krasovsky said, "For them to rape Ukrainian grannies. Gawd, those grannies would spend their burial savings to get raped by Russian soldiers."

Not done by the offensive remarks against elderly Ukrainian women, Krasovsky while responding to Lukyanenko remarks about interaction with Ukrainian children, said that they should be drowned to death. "Whoever says that Moskals (a now-slur for Russian) occupied them, you throw them in the river with a strong undercurrent."

He also called for the death of Ukrainians living in a mountain range in Western Ukraine. "Over there every piece of s*** little house, there are masses of awful, monstrous little houses. They s*** all over the Carpathian Mountains. [The] Carpathian Mountains are disgusting...Shove them right into those huts and burn them up," Krasovsky said adding that Ukraine is "not supposed to exist at all."

Krasovsky Gets Suspended

Sky News reported that following the outrage caused by the insensitive comments of its Director of Broadcasting, the agency suspended Krasovsky.

As per the outlet, in a statement, RT's Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said that Krasovsky had been suspended because of his "disgusting comments".

Claiming that no one at Russia Today (RT) shared Krasovsky's views,

Simonyan said: "For the children of Ukraine, as well as the children of Donbas, and all other children, I wish that all this ends as soon as possible, and they can live and study in peace again - in the language they consider native."

The video, which has been viewed over 2.2 million times, also invited a lot of wrath of the social media users. "Governments which have still not banned RT must watch this excerpt. Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

"A psychopathic war criminal inciting murder of innocent Ukrainian civilians. Hope he faces justice one day," wrote a user.